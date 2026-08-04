



Air Marshal Tejpal Singh has formally taken charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff in New Delhi. His appointment marks another significant leadership transition within the Indian Air Force at a time when the service is intensifying its focus on modernisation and joint operational readiness.





The air officer succeeds Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who superannuated on Friday after 39 years of distinguished service to the nation. Bharti’s tenure was marked by contributions to operational preparedness and force development, leaving behind a strong legacy for his successor.





On Saturday, Air Marshal Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation. This gesture underscored his commitment to tradition and remembrance, a hallmark of senior appointments in the armed forces.





Commissioned on 16 June 1990 as a fighter pilot, Air Marshal Singh has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. His extensive operational background spans multiple aircraft types, reflecting his versatility and depth of expertise in combat aviation.





He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot. These qualifications highlight his technical proficiency and his role in evaluating and advancing aircraft capabilities, which are critical to the Air Force’s modernisation drive.





Over the course of his career, Air Marshal Singh has held key operational, command and staff appointments in the Indian Air Force. His leadership roles have included responsibilities in frontline squadrons, training establishments, and strategic staff positions, shaping both operational readiness and long-term planning.





His appointment as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff comes at a crucial juncture, as the Air Force continues to balance the induction of indigenous platforms with advanced imported systems. His background as a test pilot and instructor is expected to provide valuable guidance in steering the service’s future programs and capability development.





The transition also reflects the Air Force’s emphasis on continuity in leadership while introducing fresh impetus to its strategic priorities. Air Marshal Singh’s blend of operational experience, instructional expertise, and technical acumen positions him to play a pivotal role in shaping the service’s trajectory in the coming years.





PTI







