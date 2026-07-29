



The AMCA engine deal is delayed primarily due to General Electric’s sharp price hike for the F414 engines, with costs rising nearly threefold from initial estimates, alongside disputes over technology transfer, manufacturing arrangements, and investment demands.





These factors have stalled commercial negotiations despite technical talks being completed, leaving India’s flagship stealth fighter program at risk of cost escalation and timeline slippage.





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project has encountered a significant hurdle in its engine acquisition process. Negotiations with General Electric for the F414 engines, which are intended to power the AMCA MK-1 prototypes, have stalled due to a steep increase in quoted prices.





Initial estimates placed the cost of each engine at around ₹70–80 crore, but GE has now demanded prices exceeding ₹200 crore per unit, representing a nearly 300 percent escalation.





This price surge has become the principal sticking point in commercial discussions. While technical negotiations have been completed, including agreements on technology transfer frameworks, the financial terms remain unresolved.





GE has also sought an investment of approximately ₹6,000 crore to establish a dedicated assembly and manufacturing line in India, which would cater to future requirements of the TEJAS MK-2, AMCA production batches, and the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF).





The Indian Air Force’s modernisation plans are heavily dependent on the AMCA program. The prototype phase alone requires 15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes. Beyond this, India’s long-term requirement for the engine is projected to exceed 200 units, covering the TEJAS MK-2 and TEDBF programs.





This dependence gives GE considerable leverage, as changing the engine at this stage would be extremely difficult due to the AMCA’s airframe design already being frozen around the F414.





The delays are compounded by global supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and shortages of aerospace-grade materials, which GE has cited as reasons for the increased costs.





Broader geopolitical tensions have also influenced production and pricing, adding further complexity to the negotiations. Indian negotiators have explored reducing the initial order quantity to ease the financial burden, but discussions remain deadlocked.





The AMCA program is critical for addressing the Indian Air Force’s squadron shortfall, with the force currently operating 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5. The indigenous stealth fighter is also seen as vital for reducing long-term dependence on imported combat aircraft.





Its urgency has grown further with reports that Pakistan is moving closer to inducting China’s J-35 stealth fighter, potentially introducing fifth-generation aircraft into the region before the AMCA enters service.





The government has approved over ₹15,000 crore for the AMCA prototype development phase, with plans to build five flying prototypes.





These prototypes are expected to undertake around 1,800 test sorties over seven years to validate flight-control systems, stealth characteristics, sensors, radar, weapons integration, and propulsion performance. The maiden flight is targeted within 30 months of contract signing, but delays in engine procurement threaten this timeline.





The F414 was chosen for the AMCA MK-1 because it is a proven engine already powering several frontline fighters, generating around 98 kN of thrust.





However, the AMCA MK-2 is slated to be powered by a more powerful 110–120 kN class engine being developed through an international partnership, with France’s Safran and Britain’s Rolls-Royce emerging as leading contenders.





The deadlock over the F414 engine deal underscores the challenges India faces in balancing cost, technology transfer, and strategic autonomy in defence procurement. Unless resolved swiftly, the delays could push back the AMCA’s induction timeline, affecting India’s ability to field a fifth-generation stealth fighter in the next decade.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







