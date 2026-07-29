



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has achieved a significant milestone by developing an indigenous Radome for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A, Times of India reported





This development marks a decisive step in reducing reliance on imported Radomes and strengthening India’s aerospace technology base.





The technology has been created by the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) in Pune and has successfully met all structural, mechanical and electromagnetic performance requirements. It is now ready for transfer to industry for production.





Flight trials are currently being conducted to provide the final assessment, but officials have confirmed that the Radome has already met all requirements of the Indian Air Force during multiple evaluation trials.





The Radome forms the nose section of the aircraft and houses the radar antenna, making it a critical component that protects the radar from environmental conditions while ensuring minimal interference with radar performance. Any degradation in its electromagnetic characteristics could significantly affect detection and tracking capability.





The Radome has been specifically developed for the TEJAS MK-1A, which is under production to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force. The fighter is equipped with an advanced radar system that demands a high-performance Radome capable of maintaining structural integrity while remaining electromagnetically transparent.





The technology has been designed to eliminate dependence on imported Radomes and support the growing production of TEJAS MK-1A. It complies with all mechanical and electrical requirements specified for the aircraft’s operating environment.





Constructed as a conical composite structure with variable thickness, the Radome is integrated with the aircraft’s front fuselage through a bolted metallic interface ring. It incorporates provisions for mounting the nose air data probe and features a lightning protection system compliant with military standards.





One of the key achievements of the program is the use of advanced composite materials and indigenous manufacturing processes. The Radome has been built using a monolithic fibre-reinforced polymer composite structure with quartz fibre reinforcement and a cyanate ester resin matrix. It has been manufactured using the resin film infusion process, which ensures high structural quality and dimensional accuracy.





To ensure survivability under operational conditions, the Radome has been designed to withstand aerodynamic and inertia loads experienced during flight, as well as impacts from bird and hail strikes.





Its outer surface has been coated with an electromagnetic-transparent anti-static paint that also provides rain erosion resistance, which is crucial for sustained fighter operations. The Radome also incorporates diverter strips for lightning protection, ensuring safe operation of the aircraft’s sensitive radar and avionics during adverse weather conditions.





The availability of a domestically developed Radome is expected to reduce import dependence, strengthen the supply chain for the TEJAS MK-1A program and provide long-term support for future variants of the fighter.





With production of TEJAS MK-1A gathering pace and additional orders expected in the coming years, the indigenous Radome technology is likely to play a key role in ensuring uninterrupted manufacturing while enhancing India’s capability in advanced aerospace composite technologies.





For India, this represents another strategic step in reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical aerospace technologies.





Beyond TEJAS MK-1A, the expertise developed through this program could support future platforms, including TEJAS MK-2, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and other airborne surveillance systems requiring specialised composite Radomes. This achievement underscores India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and strengthens its position in the global aerospace sector.





Agencies







