



Astra Microwave Products has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Active Antenna Array Unit (AAAU) to equip four radar prototypes for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) positioned as L2.





This marks a critical step in the DRDO-LRDE led radar development program under ADA’s framework, with contract finalisation expected within a month.





Astra Microwave’s selection as L1 bidder underscores its growing dominance in India’s indigenous radar ecosystem. The AAAU is the technological core of an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, housing hundreds to thousands of transmit/receive modules that enable electronic beam steering without mechanical movement.





This allows simultaneous multi-target tracking, rapid mode switching, and resilience against electronic jamming. For the AMCA, which is India’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter project, the AAAU will be pivotal in ensuring long-range detection and survivability against advanced threats.





The bidding process specifically covers the development of AAAU components for four initial radar prototypes. These prototypes will form the backbone of the AMCA’s sensor suite, enabling integration testing and validation before full-scale production.





The Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), under DRDO, is steering the radar development, while the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) oversees the broader aircraft program. This layered leadership ensures that radar development aligns seamlessly with airframe and mission system requirements.





The announcement was made during Astra Microwave’s Q1 FY27 earnings call, where company leadership confirmed its emergence as L1. The formal contract development is anticipated to be finalised within a month, positioning Astra Microwave to begin work on the AAAU prototypes.





BEL, ranked as L2, remains a key partner in India’s radar ecosystem and may contribute to integration and production scaling once the prototypes are validated.





This development mirrors Astra Microwave’s earlier success in securing major contracts for the Uttam AESA radar, including a ₹2,205 crore order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames.





The company’s proven track record in delivering radar subsystems for TEJAS MK-1A, Su-30MKI upgrades, and AEW&C platforms strengthens confidence in its ability to meet AMCA’s demanding requirements.





The AMCA project itself represents India’s most ambitious aerospace initiative, aimed at producing a stealth-capable, multirole fighter with advanced avionics, sensors, and weapons integration.





The radar system, with its AAAU at the core, will be critical in providing the aircraft with situational awareness, electronic warfare resilience, and precision targeting capabilities. Successful execution of the AAAU prototypes will mark a decisive milestone in the AMCA’s path toward flight testing and eventual induction.





Astra Microwave’s emergence as L1 bidder not only reinforces its role as a leading private-sector defence electronics supplier but also highlights India’s broader push for self-reliance in advanced military technologies. With the AMCA radar prototypes now moving closer to development, India is set to strengthen its indigenous capabilities in fifth-generation fighter technology.





Agencies







