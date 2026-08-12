



The Ministry of Defence is now advancing plans to induct a Medium‑Range Loitering Munition specifically designed for ship‑based operations with the Indian Navy.





This initiative reflects a growing emphasis on enhancing maritime strike capabilities through indigenous unmanned systems that can deliver precision effects against both sea and land targets.





The requirements outlined for the system are ambitious. A strike range of at least 1,000 kilometres ensures that the munition can engage adversary assets far beyond the immediate maritime theatre, extending India’s reach deep into contested zones.





This range is particularly significant for naval operations, where the ability to project power across oceanic distances is critical.





Loitering endurance is set at a minimum of nine hours, allowing the munition to persist over target areas, conduct surveillance, and await the most opportune moment to strike. This persistence is vital in maritime environments, where targets such as warships or mobile land assets may manoeuvre unpredictably.





A loiter speed of at least 75 knots provides steady coverage, while an attack speed exceeding 200 knots ensures rapid terminal engagement, reducing the window for enemy countermeasures.





The operational ceiling of 15,000 feet offers flexibility in mission profiles, enabling both high‑altitude ingress and low‑level approaches depending on tactical requirements.





A circular error probable of less than one metre underscores the precision expected of the system, making it suitable for neutralising high‑value targets with minimal collateral damage.





The munition is to be equipped with both RF and SATCOM data links, ensuring robust communication and control even in contested electromagnetic environments. This dual‑link capability enhances resilience against jamming and allows operators to maintain connectivity across extended ranges. A radar cross‑section of less than one square metre further improves survivability by reducing detectability against advanced air defence systems.





The intended role of the system is to engage opportune targets at sea and on land. This dual‑domain capability is crucial for the Navy, which must be prepared to counter both surface combatants and shore‑based installations.





By integrating such munitions into ship‑based operations, India will significantly enhance its ability to conduct precision strikes without exposing manned platforms to direct risk.





Globally, loitering munitions have emerged as a disruptive category of weapons, bridging the gap between drones and cruise missiles. Systems such as Israel’s Harop and newer European concepts have demonstrated their effectiveness in suppressing enemy air defences and striking time‑sensitive targets. India’s pursuit of a medium‑range, ship‑launched variant places it among a select group of nations seeking to adapt loitering technology for naval warfare.





The emphasis on indigenous development underlines India’s broader defence industrial strategy. By fostering domestic innovation and production, the Navy aims to reduce reliance on imports and build a sustainable ecosystem for advanced unmanned strike systems.





This aligns with the national vision of self‑reliance in defence and ensures that future requirements can be met through homegrown solutions.





Operationally, the induction of such munitions would transform India’s maritime deterrence posture. They could be deployed to neutralise enemy warships, coastal infrastructure, or command centres, thereby shaping the battlespace before conventional forces are engaged.





Their relatively lower cost compared to cruise missiles also makes them suitable for mass deployment, enabling saturation attacks that can overwhelm adversary defences.





The combination of extended range, long endurance, precision, survivability, and autonomy makes the Medium‑Range Loitering Munition a formidable addition to the Indian Navy’s arsenal. Its development will not only strengthen India’s maritime strike capabilities but also reinforce its defence industrial base, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of unmanned warfare technologies.





Agencies







