Astrobase Space Technologies will unveil India’s first fully integrated 80‑ton‑class Full Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) rocket engine on Friday, 8 August 2026, MoneyControl reported





This milestone positions India among a select group of nations capable of advancing FFSC propulsion, a technology central to reusable launch vehicles and high‑efficiency space missions.





India’s private space sector is preparing for a landmark propulsion announcement. Astrobase confirmed via social media on 4 August that its 80‑ton‑class FFSC engine will be formally revealed on 8 August.





The company describes this as a major breakthrough in India’s launch technology, marking the first time a private Indian firm has developed such an advanced cryogenic propulsion system.





The FFSC cycle is considered one of the most complex and efficient rocket engine architectures. In this design, all of the fuel and oxidiser are channelled into separate pre-burners before entering the main combustion chamber.





This process maximises efficiency, reduces mechanical stress on components, and enables higher thrust and specific impulse compared to conventional staged combustion engines.





The same principle underpins SpaceX’s Raptor engines, placing Astrobase’s work firmly within the global cutting edge.





The engine is rated at approximately 80 tons of thrust, equivalent to about 780 kilonewtons. Such engines are suitable for powering medium‑lift rockets and can be clustered together to drive larger launch vehicles.





This scalability makes them vital for commercial missions, re‑entry rocket designs, and future reusable launch systems. Astrobase has already demonstrated sub‑scale hot‑fire tests in September 2025 and high‑speed turbopump trials in January 2026, with full‑scale hot‑fire and stage static fire tests scheduled later this year.





Methane fuel is central to the design philosophy. Its cleaner combustion reduces soot and thermal stress, making engines more suitable for reusability. This aligns with global trends in space technology, where reusability is seen as the key to lowering costs and increasing launch cadence. Astrobase also employs 3D‑printed core components, enabling rapid iteration, faster production cycles, and cost‑effective scaling.





The company operates a 21.5‑acre propulsion test facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, capable of handling thrust levels up to 200 tons (2,000 kN). Alongside this, it maintains a 46,000 sq ft assembly and integration facility in Bangalore, ensuring end‑to‑end design, manufacturing, and testing within India. This infrastructure underscores Astrobase’s commitment to sovereign capability and aligns with the national vision of building a $44 billion space economy by 2034.





Astrobase’s program has already secured formal backing from IN‑SPACe under the Technology Adoption Fund. Following a year‑long technical evaluation, the regulator selected Astrobase as one of only three firms from a pool of 47 applicants to receive support.





This endorsement validates the company’s active development, real test infrastructure, and clear roadmap towards deployment. The support agreement, signed in June 2026, ties funding to defined technical milestones, ensuring accountability and progress.





The unveiling on 8 August is expected to provide further specifications of the engine and details of the rocket it will power. If successful, the engine could become a cornerstone of India’s next generation of reusable launch vehicles and more powerful commercial rockets.





This development reflects a significant step in India’s space ambitions, reducing reliance on foreign technology and strengthening domestic launch capabilities.





Agencies







