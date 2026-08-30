



India has agreed to purchase a small package of American FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missiles. Reports suggest the deal covers between 60 and 100 missiles along with 25 launchers, valued at about $45 million or less. The announcement was made by Sergio Gor, the United States Ambassador to India.





The timing of the deal is significant. It coincides with unfinished India–US trade negotiations, where Washington has been pressing New Delhi to expand defence purchases. Analysts note that this acquisition is not about building a large new force structure but about signalling deeper cooperation in trade and technology.





The package itself includes around 100 missile rounds and 25 launch units, translating to roughly ₹375 crore. Some Indian reports, however, indicate that the emergency purchase may be closer to 60 missiles, valued at approximately ₹292 crore. Regardless of the exact figures, the symbolism of the deal outweighs its monetary value.





Bharat Dynamics Limited has signed an exploratory co-production agreement with the Javelin Joint Venture, owned by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. This arrangement is not yet a full-scale factory contract, but many experts argue that the potential for domestic manufacturing is the true prize. If realised, India could eventually become a regional hub for Javelin production.





The Javelin system is not a single missile but a complete weapon system. Its official designation is FGM-148 Javelin. It is man-portable, meaning a single soldier can carry and operate it. The system uses an infrared imaging seeker, which detects heat signatures rather than visible light, making it a fire-and-forget weapon. Once launched, the operator does not need to guide it further.





The weapon consists of two main components. The Command Launch Unit (CLU) serves as the eye and brain, equipped with a thermal imaging sight that detects targets in daylight, darkness, fog, smoke, or dust. The second component is the missile itself, housed in a disposable launch tube.





The Javelin can be fired from the shoulder or mounted on vehicles. Its range has improved from earlier versions of 2.5 kilometres to nearly four kilometres today. Once the CLU locks onto a target, the operator simply presses the trigger. The missile autonomously tracks the heat signature, allowing the soldier to take cover immediately.





A notable feature is its soft launch design. A small motor first pushes the missile out of the tube before the main booster ignites. This reduces recoil and back blast, enabling safe firing from enclosed spaces such as bunkers or rooms.





The missile employs two attack modes. In top-attack mode, it climbs steeply and then dives onto the roof of a tank, where armour is weakest.





In direct-attack mode, it flies straight at bunkers or fortified positions. Its tandem warhead delivers a preliminary blast to defeat armour plates or decoys, followed by a main charge that penetrates and explodes inside the target.





The Javelin is strictly a surface-to-surface weapon. It cannot engage aircraft at high altitude. Its role is to destroy armoured vehicles and fortifications. The missile with its launch tube weighs about 15.9 kilograms, while the missile alone is 11.8 kilograms. The original CLU weighs 6.4 kilograms, bringing the total ready-to-fire system to approximately 22.3 kilograms. The newer Lightweight CLU reduces this burden further.





India’s interest in the Javelin dates back to 2010. The delay in acquisition is linked to trade dynamics. Both nations reached a framework agreement in February this year, but negotiations continue as Washington maintains tariffs on Indian goods. The Trump administration has been urging India to buy more American products, with defence systems forming a key part of that push.





Other purchases, such as additional C-130 transport aircraft and M777 howitzers, may follow. For India, the immediate benefit lies in plugging operational gaps, but the long-term advantage is in co-production. If Bharat Dynamics and the Javelin Joint Venture move beyond exploratory agreements, India could establish a domestic manufacturing ecosystem for one of the world’s most effective anti-armour weapons.





The Javelin deal thus represents more than a weapons purchase. It is a geopolitical signal. For Washington, it secures defence sales and strengthens strategic ties. For New Delhi, it offers cutting-edge technology, operational capability, and the possibility of becoming Asia’s Javelin factory.





Agencies







