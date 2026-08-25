



Bangladesh is moving closer to formal negotiations with China over the possible purchase of J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters. A government panel is preparing a draft agreement, according to Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman, who made the announcement on Tuesday.





The planned acquisition would mark one of Bangladesh’s largest defence procurements in recent years. It would also deepen military ties with Beijing, which has already become Dhaka’s largest arms supplier.





The J-10CE fighter jet has attracted global attention since Pakistan claimed it was used to down Indian fighters during clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May 2025.





These claims remain disputed, but Rahman confirmed that Bangladesh had taken note of the aircraft’s reported strong performance during the conflict in its neighbourhood.





Bangladesh is seeking to modernise its air force and is considering the purchase of up to 24 J-10CE aircraft, according to local media reports. Pakistan remains the only confirmed foreign operator of the export variant of the jet.





Rahman did not disclose the number of aircraft Bangladesh intends to buy, nor the value of the deal or delivery timeline. He said these details would be determined through negotiations.





China has supplied Bangladesh with naval vessels, combat aircraft, tanks, and missile systems over the past two decades. This has made Beijing the country’s largest source of military hardware, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in Dhaka’s defence modernisation program.





The J-10CE, an advanced 4.5-generation multi-role fighter, is equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, precision-guided munitions, and long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15. Its agility, delta-wing design, and canard configuration make it a formidable platform for both air defence and strike missions.





Bangladesh’s interest in the J-10CE reflects its ambition to replace ageing fleets of Chengdu F-7s and MiG-29s with more advanced aircraft capable of meeting modern operational requirements. The acquisition would significantly enhance Dhaka’s aerial combat capabilities while strengthening its reliance on Chinese defence technology.





The negotiations also highlight China’s expanding military footprint in South Asia, where Pakistan already operates the J-10CE. If Bangladesh proceeds with the purchase, it would mark another milestone in Beijing’s growing influence in the region’s defence landscape.





Agencies







