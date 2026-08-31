



India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM-3, popularly known as ‘Bahubali’, has attracted strong interest from major private players including Larsen & Toubro, Adani Group, JSW, and Mahindra, as ISRO moves to transfer technology and shift routine launches to industry, Economic Times reported.





The initiative is expected to reshape India’s space economy, projected to grow to $44 billion by 2033.





India’s space regulator IN-SPACe has formally invited private industry to take over the end-to-end realisation, operation, and commercialisation of the LVM-3 rocket.





The Expression of Interest process will allow selected companies to absorb ISRO’s technology and infrastructure support for a period of 42 months or until two LVM-3 rockets are manufactured and launched, whichever comes earlier.





This marks a decisive step in India’s strategy to privatise routine launch operations while ISRO focuses on advanced research, human spaceflight, and interplanetary missions.





The LVM-3, capable of placing 4 tons into geosynchronous transfer orbit and over 10 tons into low Earth orbit, has been the backbone of India’s flagship missions including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.





Its proven reliability and versatility make it a valuable asset for both domestic and international payload launches. Industry observers note that private sector involvement will help scale up launch frequencies, reduce costs, and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global space economy.





Companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Adani Group, JSW, and Mahindra are among at least half a dozen firms considering bids. Other aerospace leaders like TATA Advanced Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Godrej Aerospace are also seen as strong contenders given their existing role in manufacturing critical components for ISRO’s rockets and satellites.





IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka has revealed that the government has approved the production of over 60 LVM-3 rockets with private sector involvement over the next 12–14 years, representing a business opportunity worth ₹25,000 crore.





This aligns with India’s broader ambition to expand its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, aiming for an 8% share of the global market.





The government also plans to launch a constellation of 52 surveillance satellites for defence, which will further drive demand for launch services and ensure sustained utilisation of LVM-3 rockets. The Department of Defence has already placed orders for 31 satellites with private companies, while ISRO will build 21 more under the same program, highlighting the scale of upcoming opportunities.





This transformation is part of India’s shift towards an ownership-based commercial model, where private companies will own satellites and monetise their data and services.





ISRO’s role will increasingly resemble that of a research and development organisation, focusing on creating new technologies and missions that can later be transferred to industry for commercialisation.





Industry experts have welcomed the move, though some argue it comes later than expected given the rapid expansion of the global space economy. Nevertheless, the transfer of LVM-3 technology marks a watershed moment in India’s space sector, opening the door for private companies to play a central role in heavy-lift launch operations and positioning India as a stronger competitor in the international market.





Agencies







