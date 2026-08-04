



A cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).





The incident was reported after the vessel broadcast a distress message over VHF Channel 16, confirming damage from the strike. UKMTO acknowledged receipt of the report and stated that authorities had launched an investigation into the matter.





The maritime agency noted that the vessel had broadcast its distress call immediately after the impact, emphasising the seriousness of the situation. UKMTO reiterated its advisory for all ships transiting the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and report any suspicious activity without delay.





The organisation has been closely monitoring developments in the region given the rising frequency of maritime incidents.





This latest strike follows an explosion reported just a day earlier near a tanker off the coast of Oman. That incident also occurred northeast of Khasab, with UKMTO confirming that all crew members and the vessel were safe. Maritime authorities had already initiated an investigation into that event, highlighting the growing concerns over navigational safety in the Gulf waters.





The timing of these incidents coincides with heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, US President Donald Trump addressed reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. He revealed that Washington had postponed a planned military strike against Iran following diplomatic interventions by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran itself.





Trump described the negotiations as a “last chance” for Tehran to agree to a favourable arrangement, stressing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained Washington’s foremost objective. He insisted that talks were taking place at Iran’s request, though Iranian officials have publicly denied this claim.





Earlier the same day, Trump also stated that discussions were underway regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He asserted that Iran would never be permitted to possess nuclear weapons, tying the reopening of the waterway to broader security guarantees. His remarks underscored the strategic importance of the strait, which remains one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports of direct or indirect negotiations with the United States. He clarified that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with Washington.





Baghaei explained that the understanding reached with Oman on a new maritime traffic route was purely a technical arrangement designed to ensure safe vessel movement. He stressed that this did not amount to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed under Iranian oversight.





The reported strike on the cargo vessel adds to the uncertainty surrounding regional security and navigation. With the Strait of Hormuz serving as a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments, any disruption has immediate implications for international trade and energy markets. The ongoing investigations into the recent incidents will be closely watched by maritime authorities and governments alike, as diplomatic efforts continue to seek stability in the region.





ANI







