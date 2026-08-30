



China’s GJ‑21 naval stealth attack drone has been observed in apparent flight tests over Liaoning province, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to integrate advanced unmanned aviation into naval operations, Chinese media portal South China Morning Post reported





The sightings coincide with the final sea trials of the Type-076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan, a 40,000‑ton vessel designed to deploy the drone using an electromagnetic catapult.





The GJ‑21 is the naval derivative of the GJ‑11 stealth attack drone. It was first unveiled publicly during China’s Victory Day parade in September last year and has since made only limited appearances. Its design is tailored for carrier operations, linking its testing directly to preparations for the Sichuan’s deployment.





Social media posts from Huludao in Liaoning province showed the GJ‑21 flying over a highway service area. One post dated August 19 captured the drone from a different angle, while another video released on Thursday provided yet another perspective. Analysts geolocated the footage, confirming the drone’s presence in the region, though the precise dates of the tests remain unclear.





The timing of these sightings is notable as the Sichuan advances towards its next testing phase. Computer‑generated footage broadcast by CCTV in July demonstrated how the ship’s electromagnetic catapult would launch the drone. Earlier this month, CCTV also showed the vessel deploying a red test vehicle using the same system, underscoring its readiness for advanced aviation trials.





The Sichuan is described as the only amphibious assault ship in the world equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system. This technology allows the launch of fixed‑wing aircraft from its deck, setting it apart from conventional amphibious platforms. The ship is designed to operate both crewed and uncrewed aircraft, including the GJ‑21, alongside helicopters.





Satellite imagery shared online appeared to show the Sichuan near Qingdao naval base on August 25. The image also depicted two Type 052 destroyers and three Type 054 frigates alongside the ship, as well as the Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, moored at the pier.





The Qingdao facility serves as the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army Navy under the Northern Theatre Command. However, the presence of the other warships has not been independently verified.





The Sichuan has a full‑load displacement of more than 40,000 tons. It is designed to transport landing craft, troops, armoured vehicles and aircraft for amphibious operations. Its dual role as an assault ship and drone carrier positions it as a critical asset in Beijing’s military planning.





The vessel is expected to play a central role in any potential conflict involving Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Cross‑strait tensions have intensified over the past four years, with China increasing military and political pressure on the island.





While most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, Washington opposes any attempt to seize the island by force and continues to supply Taiwan with weapons.





The integration of the GJ‑21 into the Sichuan’s operations marks a milestone in China’s naval modernisation. The combination of stealth drones and electromagnetic launch technology signals a shift towards uncrewed aviation systems as a core component of future amphibious and carrier warfare.





Agencies







