



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has successfully delivered MS Maria, the second vessel in the eight-ship HS EcoFreighter program, to German shipping company HS Schiffahrts UG & Co. KG.





This marks a major milestone in CSL’s growing international presence, showcasing India’s ability to construct advanced, fuel-efficient, and versatile merchant vessels for global trade.





The delivery ceremony took place on 12 August 2026 at Kochi, where the Delivery and Acceptance Protocol was signed between Dr S Harikrishnan, Director (Operations) of CSL, and Heinz Josef Schepers, Director of HS Schiffahrts UG & Co. KG, in the presence of senior officials from both sides. This formal handover underscores the strengthening of Indo-German maritime cooperation and CSL’s rising credibility in the global shipbuilding market.





The MS Maria has been designed by Groot Ship Design of the Netherlands and built at CSL in compliance with the classification rules of DNV, one of the world’s leading maritime certification authorities.





The vessel is a 7,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) ice-class multi-purpose vessel (MPV), engineered to operate in challenging environments and capable of carrying a wide range of cargoes. These include project and heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, timber, paper, dry bulk commodities such as coal and grain, and even dangerous goods, making it highly versatile for worldwide trading.





A distinctive feature of the vessel is its raked stem with the “Groot Crossbow” design, which enhances speed performance and fuel efficiency. The hull form is complemented by a transom stern, optimised for stability and operational efficiency. The ship is equipped with a single large cargo hold fitted with six movable panels, allowing flexible cargo configurations. This includes the ability to install grain bulkheads at multiple positions and create a tween-deck arrangement, thereby maximising cargo adaptability.





Propulsion is provided by a medium-speed four-stroke diesel engine driving a controllable-pitch propeller (CPP) through a reduction gearbox. This arrangement ensures reliable performance, fuel economy, and adaptability across different operating conditions. The vessel’s ice-class certification further enhances its operational scope, enabling it to trade in northern waters and other regions with demanding climatic conditions.





The delivery of MS Maria represents not only a technological achievement but also a strategic success for CSL. It highlights India’s growing role in the international shipbuilding industry, particularly in the construction of eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vessels that align with global decarbonisation goals.





The HS EcoFreighter program is designed to meet the evolving demands of sustainable shipping, and CSL’s execution of this project demonstrates its ability to deliver world-class solutions to foreign clients.





This milestone strengthens CSL’s reputation as a reliable partner for advanced shipbuilding projects and reflects India’s broader ambition to expand its footprint in the global maritime sector. With six more vessels to be delivered under the HS EcoFreighter program, CSL is poised to further consolidate its position as a competitive player in international commercial shipbuilding.





Agencies







