



IdeaForge has formally entered the combat UAV solutions market, unveiling its capabilities through its proposed Partner Program presentation, Alpha Defense reported.





This marks a strategic expansion from surveillance and logistics drones into armed platforms, positioning the company as a key player in India’s indigenous combat drone ecosystem.





IdeaForge’s Partner Program presentation highlights its ambition to co-develop advanced combat UAVs with industry and defence stakeholders. The company, already recognised as India’s leading UAV manufacturer, is now diversifying into armed drone systems with a focus on autonomy, resilience, and mission-first design.





The combat UAV solutions are built on self-developed airframes, propulsion systems, and electronics. Targeting systems are under development, while munitions are to be integrated through partnerships.





This approach ensures sovereign control over critical subsystems while leveraging external expertise for weapons integration. The presentation emphasises that munition integration will be both self-driven and partner-enabled, reflecting a hybrid model of innovation.





The Partner Program invites organisations with strong government and enterprise connections to collaborate. IdeaForge stresses values such as passion for technology, customer-centricity, and alignment with its mission-first philosophy. Over 100 channel partners are already part of its network, and the new program seeks to expand this base into combat applications.





The company’s corporate presentation also underscores its technological depth. With more than 108 patents, vertically integrated operations, and proprietary ground control software, IdeaForge has established a robust foundation.





Its EW Resilience Stack, including Visual Positioning System for GNSS-denied environments and CRPA for anti-jamming, is particularly relevant for combat UAVs expected to operate in contested zones.





The product portfolio showcased includes platforms like SWITCH V2, ZOLT, and the YETI logistics UAV. These platforms are now being adapted for combat roles, with extended endurance, payload versatility, and autonomous features. The ZOLT UAV, for instance, has already demonstrated air-launched effects capability, which is directly applicable to combat scenarios.





The Partner Program also introduces the Co-Innovate Access Program (CAP), designed for organisations seeking tailored combat UAV solutions. CAP offers swarming capability, GPS-denied navigation, AI-enabled target identification, and high-altitude performance. Participants benefit from priority delivery, guided development, and discounted pre-orders, ensuring they remain at the forefront of UAV innovation.





IdeaForge’s entry into combat UAVs aligns with India’s broader push for indigenous defence technology. The company’s drones already take off every five minutes across India for surveillance and mapping missions, with over 9,50,000 flights completed. Expanding into combat roles enhances India’s self-reliance in unmanned systems and strengthens its defence posture.





Financially, IdeaForge has shown strong growth, with revenues rising significantly in recent years. The move into combat UAVs is expected to open new revenue streams, particularly through defence contracts and international exports.





The emphasis on secure and sovereign subsystems also positions the company well in the global market, where defence sovereignty is increasingly valued.





By combining indigenous innovation with collaborative partnerships, IdeaForge is setting the stage for India’s first fully integrated combat UAV ecosystem. This development could reshape aerial warfare capabilities for the Indian Armed Forces and create new opportunities for global defence collaboration.





Agencies







