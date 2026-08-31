



Aspera Industries has unveiled ‘Eureka’, India’s first autonomous amphibious aircraft capable of carrying 1,000 kg of cargo over 2,000 km, taking off and landing directly on water.





The innovation promises to cut delivery times from weeks to hours while targeting costs lower than conventional air freight.





The launch of Eureka marks a bold step in India’s aerospace sector. The Bangalore-based Aspera Industries, a young but ambitious Start-Up founded in 2025, has positioned itself at the intersection of logistics and aviation. Its aircraft is designed to operate without a pilot, using advanced autonomy to streamline cargo movement across vast distances.





The ability to take off and land on water eliminates dependence on airports, opening up operations to coastal regions, rivers, and industrial hubs built around waterways.





The aircraft’s specifications are impressive. With a payload capacity of 1,000 kg, a range exceeding 2,000 km, and an operating altitude of 6,500 feet, Eureka is engineered for long-haul logistics. Its carbon fibre body ensures strength while keeping weight low, enhancing efficiency and durability.





Unlike traditional seaplanes that relied on stepped hulls, which created aerodynamic drag, Eureka employs retractable hydrofoils. These hydrofoils assist during water operations but retract during flight, reducing drag and improving performance.





The strategic vision behind Eureka is clear. Around 80% of global trade still moves by sea, often taking weeks to reach destinations. Factories and supply chains maintain three to six weeks of buffer stock to absorb delays. Air freight, while faster, is prohibitively expensive—flying a ton of cargo costs nearly 20 times more than shipping by sea.





Aspera aims to break this paradigm by targeting delivery costs of less than $1 per ton-kilometre initially, with ambitions to reduce it further to below 50 cents at fleet scale. This would make flying cargo not just viable but preferable for urgent, perishable, or high-value goods.





Founder and CEO Khushi Mittal emphasised that water is the world’s most abundant runway, with 150 of 193 countries having coastlines and 71% of Earth covered by water. By leveraging this natural infrastructure, Eureka bypasses the need for costly airport development.





This approach aligns with India’s broader push for indigenous aerospace innovation under its Atmanirbhar Bharat program, reducing reliance on imported technologies and positioning India as a leader in aerial logistics.





The potential applications are vast. Eureka could revolutionise supply chains by delivering goods directly to ports, factories, and cities without waiting for ships. It could serve humanitarian missions, transporting food, medicines, and emergency supplies to disaster-hit regions where roads and airports are inaccessible.





For industries dealing with high-value exports, such as pharmaceuticals or electronics, the aircraft offers a faster, more reliable alternative to sea freight.





Aspera Industries has already secured $750,000 in seed funding from Inuka Capital, signalling investor confidence in its vision. The company’s long-term goal is to manufacture large fleets of efficient aircraft in India, scaling operations to reduce costs further and compete globally with established players.





Eureka is the first step in this journey, embodying a blend of engineering innovation and strategic foresight.





Agencies







