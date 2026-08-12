India has formally handed over five laser radial-class boats to the Seychelles Defence Forces on Tuesday, further strengthening the maritime partnership between the two nations.





The handover forms part of India’s development assistance package announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Seychelles in June this year.





The Indian High Commission in Victoria shared details of the delivery in a post on X. It stated that the boats were handed over by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Force, following the Prime Minister’s announcement during the #ByenveniModi visit.





The post emphasised that the boats will help build seamanship skills among SDF personnel and highlighted India’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the capacities and capabilities of the Seychelles Defence Forces.





The High Commission underscored that the delivery reflects the enduring India–Seychelles defence and maritime partnership. The provision of these boats is expected to contribute to training, operational readiness, and the strengthening of maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.





Prime Minister Modi visited Seychelles in June this year, joining the National Day celebrations as the island nation marked 50 years of Independence. He was accorded the rare distinction of being the Guest of Honour at the landmark event, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honour.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral ties, noting that Prime Minister Modi departed after what it termed a “highly successful” State Visit. The visit allowed both partners to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and agree to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors.





The leaders committed to strengthening collaboration in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence. This broad agenda reflects the comprehensive nature of the partnership and India’s role as a reliable development partner.





During the visit, India and Seychelles signed 19 memoranda of understanding and agreements. These included an extradition treaty aimed at combating transnational crime, as well as provisions for development assistance. The agreements demonstrate the institutional depth of the relationship and the shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges.





The handover of the five laser radial boats is therefore both a symbolic and practical step in advancing the partnership. It builds on India’s earlier delivery of patrol vessels, ambulances, and utility vehicles, reinforcing the multi-dimensional nature of its assistance to Seychelles. Together, these initiatives highlight India’s strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean and its enduring support for the security and development of Seychelles.





ANI







