



Senior Lashkar-e-Taiba terrror group's commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, a close associate of Hafiz Saeed and reportedly linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has died under mysterious circumstances at the Quba Mosque in Islamabad.





His sudden collapse after eating at an unfamiliar location has raised speculation of poisoning or targeted elimination, adding to a growing pattern of unexplained deaths of Pakistan-based terror operatives.





Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz was a senior figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation banned internationally for its role in attacks against India. He had long been associated with Hafiz Saeed since the 1990s and held a crucial operational position within the group.





His responsibilities included heading the Shoaba-e-Warasa-e-Shuhada department, which managed pensions and financial assistance for families of militants killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. This welfare network was vital for sustaining morale among Lashkar cadres, making his death a significant blow to the organisation’s internal support structure.





On 8 August 2026, Qari Saeed arrived at the Quba Mosque in Islamabad to offer prayers. CCTV footage shows him carrying a bag, performing ablution, and then collapsing suddenly near the entrance as he sat to remove his footwear.





Fellow terrorists attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was declared dead at hospital. Reports indicate that he had eaten food at an unfamiliar restaurant before arriving at the mosque, fuelling speculation of poisoning. Pakistani authorities have not clarified the cause of death, leaving open questions about whether it was a medical emergency, deliberate targeting, or internal factional rivalry.





His demise comes amid a surge of mysterious deaths of Pakistan-based terror operatives. In recent months, senior figures from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad have been eliminated under unexplained circumstances.





A video released by Lashkar operative Rizwan Hanif claimed that 30 to 40 members of the organisation had been killed by “unknown gunmen” across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the past few years. He alleged Indian intelligence involvement, though no independent verification has been provided.





Qari Saeed’s reported role in the planning of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, makes his death particularly significant. Analysts suggest that the elimination of such high-ranking operatives could indicate a systematic campaign against Pakistan-based terror networks. The lack of transparency from Pakistani authorities, however, continues to fuel speculation.





The incident has caused panic among Lashkar cadres, as the organisation faces increasing strain with the loss of senior leadership. For India, these developments reaffirm long-standing claims that Pakistan harbours terrorists, while simultaneously exposing cracks in the networks that have sustained cross-border violence for decades.





Agencies







