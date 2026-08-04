



India rejected the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter offer due to a combination of strategic autonomy, cost concerns, lack of technology transfer, and incompatibility with existing Russian-origin systems, Mirror Now reported





New Delhi chose to prioritise its indigenous AMCA project and the ‘Make in India’ defence push rather than depend on American supply chains.





India’s decision not to pursue the F-35 Lightning-II was shaped by several critical factors.





The aircraft was pitched by Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 visit to Washington. While the announcement was framed as part of expanding U.S.–India defence ties, New Delhi viewed it as a proposal rather than a concrete deal. Indian officials clarified that no formal acquisition process had begun, and opposition parties criticised the offer as prohibitively expensive.





The F-35 is priced at around $80 million per unit, but its operational ecosystem requires integration with the U.S.-controlled ODIN logistics and mission data network. This dependency conflicted with India’s long-standing policy of strategic autonomy.





Moreover, the aircraft’s interoperability with India’s Russian-origin platforms such as the Su-30MKI fleet, Il-78 refuelling aircraft, and the S-400 Triumf air defence system was seen as problematic. Washington feared that stealth data could be compromised if the F-35 operated alongside Russian systems.





India’s defence planners also highlighted the restrictive nature of U.S. defence exports. Unlike Russia’s Su-57 offer, which included co-production and technology transfer, the F-35 deal would have been a standard supply contract without access to source codes or design data. This clashed with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which demands local manufacturing and industrial participation.





Operational costs were another deterrent. The F-35 has high hourly flight maintenance expenses and faces supply chain delays, including engine bottlenecks. India, already struggling with declining squadron strength, preferred to channel resources into the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which promises indigenous stealth capability and long-term technological sovereignty.





Geopolitically, India’s rejection also reflected caution over U.S. sanctions history. Washington had previously penalised Turkey under CAATSA for acquiring the Russian S-400 while being part of the F-35 program. New Delhi feared similar vulnerabilities if it accepted the American jet while continuing to operate Russian systems.





The broader strategic context includes China’s deployment of hundreds of J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan’s potential acquisition of the Chinese J-35. While this has intensified regional stealth competition, India remains committed to building its own capabilities rather than importing off-the-shelf solutions. The AMCA project, backed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private industry, is central to this vision.





Ultimately, India’s rejection of the F-35 was not a dismissal of advanced technology but a deliberate choice to safeguard sovereign defence strategy, industrial growth, and long-term flexibility.





Agencies







