



The navies of India and Australia convened in Sydney from 11 to 12 August 2026 for the 17th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks. The discussions were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sachin Reuben Sequeira, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence), and Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Commander of the Australian Fleet.





The talks centred on strengthening operational interoperability, expanding cooperation in capability building, and advancing training initiatives. Both sides emphasised the importance of deepening maritime collaboration to enhance the overall partnership.





The Indian Navy Spokesperson highlighted on social media that the engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of both navies towards building a stronger and more interoperable maritime partnership. The talks also focused on increasing the complexity of bilateral exercises, ensuring that future engagements reflect the growing strategic convergence between the two nations.





These naval interactions followed the Indian Air Force’s successful participation in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, hosted at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin from 20 July to 7 August. The Indian contingent included pilots, engineers, technicians, air traffic controllers, and other domain experts.





The exercise involved over 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from 21 partner nations, showcasing seamless coalition integration. The Indian Air Force operated Rafale fighter jets in the exercise for the first time, alongside Japan’s debut of its F-35A Lightning II fighters.





The Indian Air Force’s Media Coordination Centre described the exercise as a mission accomplished, with skies mastered and partnerships strengthened. It noted that every mission and interaction delivered mutual gains in tactics, procedures, and professional excellence.





The Ministry of Defence underscored that Pitch Black provided an excellent opportunity to validate expeditionary air operations over extended distances, enhance multinational interoperability, and strengthen professional partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. India’s participation in previous editions in 2018, 2022, and 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to regional security and defence cooperation.





The naval talks and air force drills came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Australia in July. During the visit, he held high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, engaged with business leaders, and addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.





The event drew around 35,000 attendees and featured addresses by both Prime Minister Albanese and Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan, reflecting the strong people-to-people ties underpinning the bilateral relationship.





Together, these engagements illustrate the expanding scope of India-Australia defence cooperation across naval, air, and strategic domains. They highlight a shared vision for enhanced interoperability, capability building, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







