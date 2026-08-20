



The Indian Army’s Northern Command has initiated a requirement for 2,405 FPV drone-based anti-armour payloads, signalling a major expansion in the use of unmanned aerial systems for precision strike missions.





The scale of this demand underscores the growing reliance on FPV and kamikaze drones in modern battlefield operations, particularly for anti-armour roles where traditional systems may face limitations.





The requirement specifies a compact and lightweight system that can be seamlessly integrated with FPV drones and other multi-rotor platforms. This integration is aimed at enabling precision strikes in difficult-to-access areas, including mountainous terrain and urban combat zones where conventional weapons may be less effective.





The payload parameters outlined by the Army include a weight of approximately 400 g, a diameter of around 54 mm, and a length of about 220 mm. The system is expected to carry a net explosive quantity (NEQ) of 189 g.





Most notably, the penetration requirement has been set at a minimum of 100 mm Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA), which would allow the payload to neutralise armoured vehicles and fortified positions effectively.





Operational requirements also demand that the system function reliably at altitudes up to 4,500 m above mean sea level (AMSL). This reflects the Army’s focus on ensuring effectiveness in high-altitude theatres such as Ladakh and other Himalayan regions, where terrain and environmental conditions pose unique challenges.





The emphasis on precision anti-armour payloads highlights the Army’s recognition of the evolving nature of warfare. FPV drones, once considered niche systems, are now being scaled up for widespread deployment.





Their ability to deliver targeted strikes with minimal collateral damage makes them highly suitable for asymmetric and hybrid warfare scenarios.





The figure of 2,405 systems stands out as a clear indicator of the Army’s intent to operationalise FPV drones at scale. This procurement aligns with global trends where militaries are increasingly adopting drone-based munitions for cost-effective, flexible, and rapid-response strike capabilities.





India’s push for indigenous solutions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is also evident in this requirement. Domestic defence firms are expected to play a key role in designing and delivering these payloads, ensuring sovereign control over critical technologies while reducing reliance on imports.





The Northern Command’s initiative reflects a broader transformation in India’s defence posture, where unmanned systems are becoming central to tactical and strategic operations.





As FPV drones evolve into frontline strike assets, their integration with precision anti-armour payloads will significantly enhance the Army’s combat readiness and deterrence capabilities.





Agencies







