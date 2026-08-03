



The Indian Navy marked another significant milestone with the launch of DSC-A24, the fifth vessel of the Diving Support Craft project, at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in Kolkata.





The event took place on 1 August 2026 and was conducted with full naval traditions, underscoring the importance of the occasion.





The launch was graced by Mrs Kamal Singh, in the presence of Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy, highlighting the ceremonial grandeur and naval heritage associated with such events.





DSC-A24 has been designed and constructed by TRSL in strict accordance with the Indian Register of Shipping and Naval rules. The vessel features a catamaran-hull form, ensuring superior stability and operational efficiency.





With a displacement in the range of 300 to 400 tons, the craft is tailor-made for diving operations in coastal waters and harbours. Equipped with state-of-the-art diving systems, DSC-A24 represents a robust platform for operational dives, salvage assistance, and underwater inspection tasks.





The Indian Navy Spokesperson emphasised that DSC-A24 is a testament to engineering excellence and indigenous capability. These vessels stand as proud flag bearers of the Make in India initiative and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, strengthening the Navy’s offshore diving capabilities.





The project reflects the synergy between naval requirements and indigenous industry, ensuring that India continues to expand its sovereign maritime infrastructure with advanced, locally built platforms.





This launch follows the earlier induction of DSC A23, further consolidating the Navy’s diving support fleet. With each vessel, the Navy enhances its ability to conduct complex underwater missions with precision, reliability, and safety.





The Diving Support Craft project underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the creation of specialised platforms for maritime operations.





In parallel with this milestone, the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala ushered in a new chapter on 1 August 2026. Vice Admiral Alok Ananda, YSM, assumed charge as the 13th Commandant of the Academy, succeeding Vice Admiral Manish Chadha, AVSM, VSM. The transition was marked by continuity of visionary leadership and professionalism, ensuring the Academy’s unwavering commitment to quality training.





Vice Admiral Alok Ananda is an alumnus of the Naval Academy, Goa, and a Navigation and Direction specialist. His distinguished career spans over three decades, during which he commanded INS Ghorpad and INS Satpura, served as an instructor at the NDA Khadakwasla, the Navigation and Direction School in Kochi, and the DSSC in Wellington.





He has also held key appointments at Naval Headquarters, including Commodore Naval Operations and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans). Prior to assuming his current role, he commanded the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam, further cementing his credentials as a seasoned leader.





The dual developments of DSC-A24’s launch and the appointment of a new Commandant at INA reflect the Indian Navy’s steady progress in both operational capability and training excellence.





Together, they highlight the Navy’s focus on strengthening maritime preparedness, advancing indigenous shipbuilding, and nurturing future leadership.





ANI







