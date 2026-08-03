



Iranian media outlets have launched a wave of criticism against President Donald Trump after his announcement of a temporary suspension of planned military strikes on Iran.





The decision, which Trump claimed followed requests from regional actors, was presented by him as part of an understanding that would include the immediate and total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump stated on Truth Social that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked Washington to hold off on any attack, asserting that parameters of a deal had been agreed. However, Iranian state media carried no reports confirming such a request or any change in Tehran’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, the narrative in Tehran was framed as a retreat by Washington.





The semi-official Fars news agency mocked Trump, declaring, “Trump the fool has run out of steam!” Meanwhile, Mehr news agency dismissed the claim that Tehran had sought a cessation of strikes, describing Trump’s announcement as another hollow threat.





Mehr further reported that Iranian armed forces remained on high alert and prepared for any eventuality, with military officials branding Trump’s statement as “nothing but a new lie.”





Tasnim news agency added another layer of criticism, pointing to reports in Western media about mounting shortages in American air defence missile stockpiles. It characterised these deficits as one of the main reasons behind Trump’s decision to halt the attack, portraying the move as a sign of weakness rather than diplomacy.





Despite the pushback from Tehran, Trump maintained that American forces were “locked and loaded” and ready to strike Iran. He reiterated that the pause was at the request of Iran and other regional countries, while also noting his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump insisted that the United States remained prepared for military action against the Islamic Republic.





This diplomatic exchange comes after more than five months of military engagement, beginning on 28 February when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Tehran.





The conflict has seen repeated escalations and failed ceasefire attempts, including one framework that collapsed after Iran reinforced its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian negotiators have since confirmed that the strait will remain blocked as long as Washington continues hostile actions.





The renewed hostilities have driven global crude oil prices upward once again, reversing temporary declines recorded during the earlier ceasefire. The volatility in energy markets underscores the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.





These developments unfold just three months before the US midterm elections, adding political complications for Trump and his Republican Party. The perception of retreat, coupled with rising oil prices and ongoing military tensions, could weigh heavily on the administration’s standing both domestically and internationally.





ANI







