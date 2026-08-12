



India’s Rafale Expansion: 114 jets to bridge fighter gap and boost domestic aerospace program





India has moved closer to acquiring 114 Rafale fighter jets, with Dassault Aviation submitting its technical and commercial proposal for a deal worth ₹3.25 lakh crore, Times of India reported





This proposal follows India’s Letter of Request issued in May and envisages extensive local production and technology transfer under the Intergovernmental Agreement framework.





The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had already accorded Acceptance of Necessity in February, and final approval will rest with the Cabinet Committee on Security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The acquisition is intended to address the Indian Air Force’s shortage of fighter squadrons and bridge the gap until indigenous platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) become operational.





The plan includes 18 Rafales delivered in fly-away condition and 96 assembled in India, with indigenous content rising from 30% to over 60% as production matures. Dassault will partner with Indian private-sector firms for assembly and integration, while India has sought the integration of indigenous weapons and secure data links.





Technology transfer will cover airframes, engines and avionics, with French companies Safran and Thales playing key roles. A proposed maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for Safran’s M88 engines in Hyderabad will further strengthen domestic support.





This proposal comes amid deepening India-France defence cooperation, highlighted during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in June, where ties were elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. The Rafale itself is a twin-engine multi-role fighter capable of air superiority, interception, ground attack, reconnaissance and maritime strike.





Its delta-wing design, close-coupled canards and fly-by-wire controls provide high manoeuvrability, while its integrated avionics architecture enhances situational awareness.





The Thales RBE2-AESA radar can detect multiple targets in varied conditions, generate terrain maps and support the Meteor missile. Complementing this is the Front Sector Optronics system for passive detection and the SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, which provides multi-spectral threat detection and countermeasures.





The Rafale’s networked combat capability allows real-time information sharing with other platforms, enhancing India’s battlefield awareness. Precision targeting is enabled by the TALIOS pod, while helmet-mounted displays improve pilot efficiency. Importantly, the Rafale is built for upgrades, with India seeking the F4 standard and eyeing future F5 capabilities, ensuring longevity in service.





Its weapons include Meteor and MICA missiles for air combat, SCALP cruise missiles for deep strikes, AASM Hammer for precision ground attacks and AM39 Exocet for anti-ship missions. The aircraft’s operational experience during Operation Sindoor has reinforced its value for India.





India currently operates 36 Rafales across 17 Squadron at Ambala and 101 Squadron at Hasimara. The proposed acquisition of 114 more is crucial as the ageing MiG-21 fleet retires and indigenous fighters remain years away.





With the AMCA not expected before the mid-2030s, Rafales will provide a proven multi-role capability. If cleared, India’s Rafale inventory would rise to 176 aircraft, with 150 for the Air Force and 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the Navy.





The naval variant, acquired under a ₹63,000 crore deal in 2025, is designed for carrier operations from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, providing fleet air defence and maritime strike capabilities.





The Make in India emphasis distinguishes this acquisition from the 2016 deal for 36 Rafales. With 96 aircraft assembled domestically, the program will create a robust aerospace ecosystem, involving Indian companies in assembly, integration, maintenance and manufacturing.





Indigenous content is expected to rise to 55–60%, with technology transfer covering critical systems. The M88 engine MRO facility in Hyderabad will add depth to India’s aerospace capabilities.





Beyond the aircraft, the program will help Indian firms develop precision manufacturing, avionics and systems integration expertise, supporting future indigenous fighter programs.





India’s Rafale fleet has already transformed its combat capability, and the proposed expansion will simplify logistics and training by standardising on a larger fleet of the same aircraft family.





The Rafale-M acquisition strengthens naval aviation while India develops its Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter. Overall, the Rafale program is not just about acquiring more aircraft but about bridging capability gaps, strengthening India’s combat fleet and deepening domestic aerospace manufacturing.





Agencies







