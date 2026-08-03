



India is steadily expanding one of the most critical yet least visible elements of its air power, the Airborne Warning and Control Systems.





These airborne platforms are often described as flying eyes and command centres, capable of detecting hostile aircraft, drones and missiles hundreds of kilometres away while simultaneously directing friendly fighters and air defence networks.





Two decades ago, the Indian Air Force relied entirely on imported Israeli-origin Phalcon aircraft. Today, it operates a growing mix of imported and indigenous airborne surveillance platforms, with several new systems under development. This marks a significant shift towards self-reliance in advanced defence technology.





Alongside the combat-proven Netra AEW&C, India is preparing the larger A321-based NETRA MK-2. This platform will integrate more powerful mission systems and provide extended endurance, bridging the gap between smaller indigenous aircraft and imported wide-body systems.





Defence planners are also examining an even more capable wide-body successor, which could rival the most advanced AWACS fleets globally.





These aircraft act as airborne command centres, extending radar horizons far beyond the reach of ground-based systems. They provide early warning of incoming threats, enhance battlefield awareness and enable network-centric operations by linking fighters, missile batteries and command networks in real time.





The expansion comes as India seeks to narrow the capability gap with China and Pakistan. Both adversaries operate larger airborne early warning fleets. Pakistan fields SAAB-2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft and Chinese-supplied ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle AWACS, while China maintains one of the world’s largest and most advanced AWACS inventories, including the KJ-2000 and KJ-500 series.





India’s layered approach to airborne surveillance is designed to provide earlier warning, better battlefield awareness and greater operational flexibility. By combining imported systems with indigenous platforms, the Indian Air Force is building resilience against supply chain vulnerabilities and ensuring long-term sustainability.





The focus is now shifting towards a fully integrated, increasingly indigenous surveillance network. This network will not only strengthen India’s air defence but also prepare the force for future multi-domain conflicts, where information dominance and rapid decision-making will be decisive.





The NETRA MK-2 program, combined with plans for a wide-body successor, reflects India’s ambition to join the select group of nations capable of fielding advanced airborne early warning systems.





These flying eyes could prove decisive in any future conflict with China or Pakistan, ensuring India maintains a robust and responsive surveillance capability.





Agencies







