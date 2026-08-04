Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday firmly denied reports of any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States. He dismissed claims of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington, stressing that his country has no plans to host or send delegations “during these days.”





Baghaei clarified that Iran is not engaged in diplomatic exchanges with the US. He stated, “We are not going to host a delegation or be guests of a country during these days.” His remarks were carried by Al Jazeera and echoed by Fars news agency.





He emphasised that Iran’s current diplomatic engagement is strictly bilateral with neighbouring Oman. The discussions are centred on establishing a temporary safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.





Baghaei explained that these talks are confined to maritime traffic management and that while an understanding with Muscat on a temporary shipping lane is a technical prerequisite for safe navigation, it is not sufficient to fully reopen the chokepoint.





He asserted that the continued disruption across the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of American military operations and the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran. He added that as long as Washington maintains its military presence and aggressive posture, no broader change in the waterway’s status can occur. Future engagement between Tehran and Washington will only be evaluated at later stages as regional conditions evolve.





Baghaei reiterated, “We do not have any negotiations with the United States at the moment. Negotiations are with Oman, focused on reaching an understanding on a route that would ensure the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, these negotiations are bilateral between two coastal governments... What happens next must be decided upon.”





Reflecting on wider geopolitical dynamics, Baghaei noted that the US-driven military confrontation impacts the security and future of the entire region. He warned that the deployment of US forces and the use of military facilities on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf have heightened instability for neighbouring nations. He added that it is natural for regional countries to make efforts to prevent escalation.





He stressed that all countries in the region consider themselves stakeholders in its future. “America’s war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not just a war against one country; it is a war against the entire region and against the security of all countries in the region,” he said.





While acknowledging and valuing de-escalation efforts by regional governments, Baghaei concluded that Iran’s sovereign authority and military deterrent capabilities remain the ultimate safeguard against external aggression. “We value these efforts, but experience has shown us that what can ultimately deter the enemy from escalating its malice against Iran is nothing but Iran’s authority and deterrent power,” he said.





His remarks came as US President Donald Trump confirmed that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, were scheduled to commence on Monday. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran had led him to halt what was originally planned as a “massive attack” on Friday.





ANI







