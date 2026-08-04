



Iran is facing renewed political turbulence as reports suggest Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued what is being described as a “final ultimatum” to President Masoud Pezeshkian.





According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, Khamenei has aligned himself firmly with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi, effectively granting him decisive authority over negotiations and conflict-related policymaking.





The report claims that Khamenei has stripped Pezeshkian of his primary political leverage by refusing to discourage another resignation attempt. Pezeshkian had allegedly threatened resignation multiple times during disputes with Iran’s leadership and formally submitted his resignation in May, citing that his administration had been “entirely sidelined” from national security and foreign policy decisions.





Channel 14 stated that Khamenei’s latest stance signals full alignment with Iran’s military establishment, leaving the president with little influence over strategic policymaking. The IRGC commander’s approach is now said to represent the regime’s official policy, with differences between the political leadership and the military establishment largely diminished.





The broadcaster further reported that Vahidi has been granted the final say on major decisions concerning the United States. Tehran is believed to have adopted a harder line, calculating that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to make significant policy changes before the November mid-term elections. This has prompted Iran to maintain maximum pressure while attempting to maximise its strategic and economic leverage.





Communication between Tehran and Washington reportedly remains limited to indirect exchanges. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is said to be engaging with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside mediation efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan. Despite these channels, no formal negotiations are currently underway.





The developments come as Trump warned Iran of a “last chance” to reach an agreement. He revealed that Washington had paused a planned military strike on Iran after requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to pursue diplomacy instead. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump declared that the United States had been prepared to launch a major military operation before diplomatic outreach prompted a pause.





“This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn’t happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document,” Trump said, stressing that ongoing talks were happening at Iran’s request, backed by regional powers. He added that many countries had urged Washington to give diplomacy one final opportunity.





Trump also alleged that Iran had previously denied engaging in discussions despite holding extensive meetings with American officials. “It’s an amazing thing… we have many talks… they’ll sometimes deny it, even though they’ve spent hours and hours together talking. But the talks are going along,” he remarked.





He further claimed that the US had been ready to carry out a large-scale strike against Iran before diplomatic intervention from Gulf states led to a temporary pause. This underscores the fragile balance between military escalation and diplomatic manoeuvring in the region, with Iran’s internal political divisions now adding further complexity to the situation.





ANI







