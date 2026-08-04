



Senior military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee, has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.





He declared that Iran would not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by Tehran.





Rezaee emphasised that the United States had initially accepted Iran’s arrangements for the Strait under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding but later violated the agreement. He accused Washington of breaching the MoU and launching attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated resolution panel.





He claimed that Iran responded forcefully after the breach. According to him, during 17 days of fighting, Iran inflicted severe blows on the US, demonstrating its missile capabilities and defensive strength.





He warned that if US warships attempted to pass through unauthorised routes, they would be targeted. He stressed that Iran would not allow any alternative route to be established in the Strait of Hormuz.





His remarks followed Trump’s comments that negotiations were underway to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stated that the first phase of talks would focus on reopening the waterway, while the second phase would centre on dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.





Speaking at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order, Trump suggested progress could be achieved as early as Tuesday. He described the matter as straightforward, saying the Strait could be “completely open” by tomorrow. He reiterated that Phase 2 would involve the denuclearisation of Iran, insisting that Tehran must never possess nuclear weapons.





Trump characterised the diplomatic engagement as Iran’s “last chance” to reach an agreement. He claimed Washington had paused a planned military strike after requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran to pursue diplomacy. He further alleged that Iran had sought negotiations while publicly denying talks were taking place.





However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed reports of direct or indirect negotiations with Washington. He maintained that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with the United States.





The situation underscores the deepening confrontation between Tehran and Washington over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies. Iran’s insistence on regulating passage through its designated route reflects its determination to assert sovereignty, while the US continues to press for unrestricted navigation.





ANI







