



The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully carried out the ground static test of an improved version of the solid booster stage, designated SS1, of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, announced ISRO.





The test was conducted on 11 August 2026 at the static test facility located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The design improvements incorporated into the SS1 stage include an enhanced propellant burn rate in two motor segments, an optimised thermal protection system, and process refinements in the nozzle sub-system. These changes were aimed at making the stage more production friendly while also achieving a reduction in mass.





The performance of the solid motor during the test was monitored through extensive instrumentation. More than 600 parameters were measured to capture ignition, ballistics, structural behaviour, thermal response, dynamic loads, and acoustic performance.





The data collected indicated that the motor’s behaviour was very close to the predicted performance.





This static test has qualified the design improvements implemented in the first stage of SSLV. With the induction of this improved SS1, the payload capability of the SSLV is expected to be enhanced by approximately 100 kilograms to Low Earth Orbit.





The SSLV was developed by ISRO as a production friendly, quick turn-around, launch-on-demand launcher. It has already completed two successful development flights, demonstrating its utility for small satellite launches.





The Transfer of Technology to Indian industry is already underway. The SSLV is expected to be manufactured in large numbers to provide small satellite launch services to domestic and international customers.





The improvements in SS1 are part of ISRO’s broader efforts to make SSLV more efficient and competitive in the global small satellite launch market. The enhanced payload capability will allow SSLV to cater to a wider range of missions, including commercial launches for Earth observation, communication, and scientific satellites.





SSLV’s design philosophy emphasises modularity and rapid integration, enabling launch readiness within a short timeframe compared to larger vehicles. This makes it particularly suitable for responsive space missions where satellites need to be deployed quickly.





The successful test of the improved SS1 stage reinforces ISRO’s commitment to advancing indigenous launch vehicle technology. It also strengthens India’s position in the growing small satellite launch sector, which is projected to expand significantly over the next decade.





ISRO







