



Pakistan’s military under Asim Munir has once again unleashed brutal force against the citizens in Balochistan who is seeking freedom from Pakistani occupation, News18 reported





The latest atrocity unfolded in Surab district’s Goandhan village, where an airstrike at midnight turned a celebration of independence into a massacre. On the very night when Baloch citizens were rejoicing with flags and slogans of freedom, JF-17 fighter jets descended like predators, raining explosives on sleeping families.





The devastation left 28 civilians dead, including nine children, seven women, and twelve men, while more than seventeen others were pulled out of rubble with severe injuries. The death toll is expected to rise further as many remain in critical condition.





Eyewitnesses described the horror as houses collapsed into heaps of mud and concrete, burying bodies beneath debris. Survivors clawed through ruins with bare hands, searching for loved ones, while the Pakistani administration maintained complete silence.





The brutality was not limited to aerial bombardment; local sources revealed that soldiers encircled the area before and after the strikes, subjecting civilians to torture. This pattern reflects a long-standing military program in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances, torture cells, and staged encounters have become routine. The midnight bombing, however, marks a chilling escalation, showing the army’s descent into sheer savagery.





The timing of the attack underscores Munir’s fury at the growing defiance of Baloch citizens. Just a day earlier, the province had witnessed widespread celebrations of independence from Pakistan, with streets filled by flags and chants against Islamabad’s rule.





This open defiance rattled Munir, who reportedly gave his forces free rein to crush the spirit of rebellion. The airstrike was thus not a tactical operation but a calculated act of vengeance, designed to instil fear and silence the voices of freedom.





The roots of Balochistan’s rebellion lie in decades of exploitation and neglect. Despite being rich in natural gas, gold, copper, and other minerals, the province remains mired in poverty, unemployment, and lack of basic facilities. Locals accuse the Pakistani state of plundering their resources while offering nothing in return but repression.





The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further alienated the population, as mega projects bypass local communities and benefit outsiders. The military’s heavy-handed tactics—abductions, torture, and killings—have only deepened resentment, fuelling insurgent groups and strengthening the demand for separation.





The aftermath in Goandhan village is one of utter ruin. Broken homes, scattered belongings, and lifeless bodies pulled from rubble paint a grim picture of Pakistan’s war against its own people. The silence of the authorities adds insult to injury, leaving survivors to grieve alone.





For Balochistan, this massacre is not an isolated incident but part of a larger struggle for dignity, identity, and control over its own resources. The midnight airstrike has become a symbol of Munir’s desperation to crush a movement that refuses to die.





Agencies







