



Iran has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a deal was reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that no agreement exists and that the waterway will remain closed as long as Washington continues hostile actions.





Tehran’s military and diplomatic leadership emphasised readiness for confrontation, dismissing Trump’s assertions as psychological warfare.





Iran on Sunday refuted reports alleging that it had agreed to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Officials rejected Trump’s statement that a draft agreement provided for the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the maritime corridor. Iranian state media described such reports as baseless and warned that the strait would remain shut while US hostility persisted.





The semi-official Fars News Agency cited sources close to Iran’s diplomatic and military leadership, confirming that no arrangement had been reached. A source stated unequivocally, “There is no agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.” The source added that the passage would remain blocked until Washington altered its stance.





Iranian representatives dismissed claims that Tehran had endorsed any proposal to change its operational posture regarding the shipping channel. According to Fars, maritime vessels would only be permitted passage along a designated route after prior coordination and formal authorisation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Military sources warned that ships attempting to navigate unapproved routes could face “incidents.”





These statements underline Tehran’s determination to maintain control over the chokepoint amid escalating tensions with Washington. Iranian defence officials also rejected Trump’s claim that Tehran had asked him to stand down from a planned American strike. Mehr News Agency quoted officials describing the assertion as “another lie” aimed at intimidating Gulf nations. They stressed that Iran’s defence forces remain at the “highest level of readiness” and prepared for all contingencies.

















Officials declared that if confrontation became inevitable, the battlefield would decide “who holds the power and who will have the final say.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced Tehran’s stance during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, asserting that Iran was fully prepared to counter any US or Israeli offensive. He emphasised Iran’s commitment to defending sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, warning that any hostility would be met with a “decisive and proportionate response.”

















Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza, Acting Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, accused Tehran’s opponents of engaging in psychological warfare. He explained that Iran intended to use the threat environment to strengthen defensive preparedness, reinforce deterrence, and expand military capabilities.

















Trump had claimed on Saturday that he cancelled a planned military strike after Iran and other Middle Eastern states requested time to finalise a peace treaty. He asserted on Truth Social that the parties had agreed on the “parameters” of a framework, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the termination of Iran’s nuclear threat. Iran, however, has categorically denied these claims, maintaining that no accord has been reached.

















The dispute highlights the deepening diplomatic deadlock between Washington and Tehran. While Trump portrays himself as holding leverage through military restraint, Iran insists that its sovereignty and control over the Strait of Hormuz remain non-negotiable. The situation continues to fuel regional uncertainty, with Gulf nations caught between escalating rhetoric and the risk of military confrontation.

















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