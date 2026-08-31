



Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has once again attempted to internationalise the Indus Waters Treaty issue, launching fresh propaganda against India during a seminar held in the United States.





His remarks centred on urging India to restore the treaty, reflecting Islamabad’s persistent efforts to build diplomatic pressure through global platforms.





Dar’s intervention comes against the backdrop of India’s firm decision to keep the treaty in abeyance. He expressed concern over the future of the water-sharing arrangement, portraying Pakistan as a victim of unilateral Indian action. His appeal was framed as a call for cooperation, but in reality, it was another attempt to mobilise international opinion against New Delhi.





The Pakistani minister’s rhetoric is consistent with Islamabad’s long-standing strategy of raising bilateral disputes in international forums. By highlighting water security, Dar sought to link the issue to broader regional stability, hoping to attract sympathy from global audiences. He claimed that Pakistan’s agricultural and economic future is tied to the Indus River system, and therefore the suspension of the treaty poses existential risks.





India’s suspension of the treaty in April 2025 followed the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. New Delhi reiterated its principle that “blood and water cannot flow together,” making clear that treaty operations would remain halted until Pakistan takes verifiable and irreversible steps to dismantle cross-border terror networks. This linkage between water cooperation and security has become a cornerstone of India’s policy.





Pakistan’s repeated appeals to the international community underscore its growing diplomatic isolation. Despite Dar’s attempts to portray the suspension as destabilising, India has maintained its position that structural frameworks like the Indus Waters Treaty cannot function while terrorism persists.





This has left Islamabad struggling to counter New Delhi’s narrative, which ties peace and cooperation directly to security guarantees.





The seminar in the United States was another example of Pakistan’s reliance on external platforms to amplify its grievances. Dar’s remarks were designed to project urgency and vulnerability, but they also revealed Pakistan’s inability to address its internal resource mismanagement and security failures.





By framing the issue as a humanitarian and developmental crisis, Islamabad sought to mask its own shortcomings.





India’s firm stance has ensured that the global focus remains on Pakistan’s failure to curb terrorism rather than on its appeals for water-sharing. The suspension of the treaty has become symbolic of New Delhi’s refusal to compromise on national security, even in the face of international pressure. Pakistan’s attempts to weaponize diplomatic forums have so far failed to alter India’s position.





This confrontation highlights the deep intertwining of water security, diplomacy and counter-terrorism in South Asia. Pakistan’s pleas reveal its fragility, while India’s posture demonstrates its resolve to prioritise security over resource-sharing. The Indus Waters Treaty, once a symbol of cooperation, now stands as a reminder of the costs of state-sponsored violence.





Agencies







