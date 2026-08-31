



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent.





The discussions were attended by senior members of the Indian delegation, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West) Sibi George, and other senior diplomats from both sides.





The two leaders reviewed cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people domains. They set the agenda for the road ahead, reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome by President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. The welcome underscored the warmth and depth of bilateral ties.





Prime Minister Modi also attended a yoga program organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. Sharing glimpses of his visit on X, he highlighted the special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument, and his interaction with the Indian community.





The Prime Minister arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to Uzbekistan. He was warmly received by President Mirziyoyev, who personally welcomed him at the airport.





From there, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking another instance of Prime Minister Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They later held a dinner meeting at the palace.





Landmark buildings across Tashkent, including the Hilton Hotel, were illuminated in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday evening.





Prime Minister Modi was greeted with enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan. The community organised a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.





Reflecting on the event, Prime Minister Modi praised the artistry on X. He highlighted performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,’ a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture.





Prime Minister Modi also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park, accompanied by President Mirziyoyev. The ceremony honoured Uzbekistan’s history and aspirations, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.





This visit further strengthens India’s engagement with Central Asia, building on previous high-level exchanges and institutional mechanisms that support the strategic partnership.





ANI







