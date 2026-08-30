



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to Uzbekistan, marking another significant step in India’s deepening engagement with Central Asia.





He was warmly received at the airport by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who personally welcomed him, underscoring the importance of the bilateral relationship.





Shortly after landing, the two leaders proceeded to Yangi Uzbekistan Park, where they laid a wreath at the Independence Monument, symbolising respect for Uzbekistan’s history and aspirations.





The Prime Minister described the gesture as a reflection of the growing momentum in bilateral ties. He noted that the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument represents the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people, and expressed his satisfaction at beginning his visit with this tribute.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this fourth visit imparts further momentum to the partnership, which has steadily advanced in recent years.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the wreath-laying ceremony honoured Uzbekistan’s rich heritage and national spirit, while also underscoring the longstanding friendship between the two nations.





The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, aimed at strengthening cooperation across trade, investment, defence, energy, digital connectivity, education and people-to-people exchanges.





In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has witnessed significant advancement. He expressed his intent to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, energy and digital connectivity, while aligning the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Yangi Uzbekistan.





He will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, highlighting the cultural and people-to-people bonds between the two countries.





The visit comes against the backdrop of expanding economic engagement. The 14th Session of the India-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission was held in Tashkent on 19 June 2026, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov.





The session identified pharmaceuticals, agriculture, ICT, digital public infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, healthcare, education, tourism, logistics and manufacturing as priority areas for cooperation.





Both sides also discussed reducing non-tariff barriers, enhancing transport and connectivity, improving customs and digital payment systems, and promoting greater business-to-business engagement.





Earlier, the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on 13 May 2026, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhromjon Aloyev. These consultations reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, covering trade, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, education, culture and consular matters.





India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on 18 March 1992, with India among the first to recognise Uzbekistan’s sovereignty. The relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, supported by institutional mechanisms ensuring regular engagement.





Prime Minister Modi’s current visit follows earlier visits in 2015, 2016 and 2022, while President Mirziyoyev’s State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019 further strengthened ties.





From Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bishkek to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. The summit coincides with the SCO’s 25th anniversary. India, a full member since 2017, is expected to focus on security, connectivity and cultural ties across Eurasia.





Discussions will likely address cooperation against terrorism and radicalisation, as well as regional transport and trade routes. India will also emphasise expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology and people-to-people exchanges, including heritage and youth initiatives.





This visit is expected to consolidate India’s strategic and economic engagement with Uzbekistan, while reinforcing its role within the SCO and strengthening ties with Central Asian partners across multiple domains.





ANI







