



Russia has floated out Ulyanovsk, the latest Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered attack submarine, marking a major milestone in its undersea fleet modernisation, Naval News reported.





The launch took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, after which the submarine will undergo fitting out, harbour and sea trials before eventual commissioning into the Russian Navy.





Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, confirmed that Ulyanovsk is expected to join the Northern Fleet once its trial program is complete. Sevmash Director General Mikhail Budnichenko stated that the submarine will undergo mooring, sea and state acceptance trials, with delivery planned for December 2027.





The float-out ceremony was attended by senior Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, as well as representatives of the Malakhit Design Bureau, the organisation responsible for designing the Project 885M Yasen-M submarine. The event underscored the importance of the program to Russia’s naval and defence industry leadership.





The Project 885M Yasen-M represents Russia’s latest class of nuclear-powered guided missile attack submarines. Developed by Malakhit and built at Sevmash, the Yasen-M is an upgraded version of the original Project 885 Yasen. It incorporates improved stealth, advanced sonar systems, greater automation and a reduced acoustic signature, making it significantly more survivable in contested waters.





The origins of the program date back to the late Soviet era, though construction of the lead boat, Severodvinsk, was delayed following the collapse of the Soviet Union.





The Yasen-M was conceived as a multirole successor to several Soviet-era designs, combining the hunter-killer role of the Akula-class with the long-range cruise missile strike capability of the Oscar II-class. This integration reduces the need for separate specialised submarine classes, consolidating multiple mission profiles into a single platform.





Compared with the original Project 885 Yasen, the 885M features a shorter and redesigned hull, greater onboard automation, a reduced crew, improved acoustic quieting and upgraded sonar and combat systems. Its nuclear reactor provides virtually unlimited range, with endurance limited only by crew stamina and supplies.





The submarine measures approximately 130 metres in length and has a submerged displacement of around 13,800 tonnes. It carries a crew of about 64 personnel and can achieve submerged speeds exceeding 30 knots, or roughly 56 km/h. These specifications place it among the most advanced nuclear-powered attack submarines currently in service.





In terms of firepower, the Yasen-M is heavily armed. It features eight vertical launch system modules capable of deploying Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles and P-800 Oniks anti-ship missiles. Newer boats in the class are also expected to operate the 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile, significantly enhancing strike capability.





Complementing this missile arsenal are 10 bow-mounted 533 mm torpedo tubes, which can launch heavyweight torpedoes, anti-submarine missiles and naval mines. This diverse suite of weapons enables the submarine to engage enemy submarines, surface combatants and land-based targets during a single deployment.





The operational flexibility of the Yasen-M is a defining feature. By combining anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and long-range land-attack capabilities, the submarine provides Russia with a versatile multirole platform.





Its advanced stealth and automation reduce detection risks and crew workload, while its powerful weapons suite ensures it can deliver devastating strikes across multiple mission theatres.





The float-out of Ulyanovsk highlights Russia’s determination to maintain parity with Western naval powers and to project strength in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions. The integration of hypersonic missile capability further underscores the strategic intent behind the Yasen-M program, positioning it as a formidable deterrent and a cornerstone of Russia’s future undersea warfare doctrine.





Agencies







