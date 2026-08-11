



Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station have extended greetings to India ahead of its 80th Independence Day. They held the Indian tricolour and conveyed warm wishes to the people of India, underscoring the enduring partnership between Moscow and New Delhi in space exploration.





In a video message, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov congratulated India and wished its citizens peace and prosperity. He recalled the decades of cooperation between the two nations, linking the celebration to the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight as the first human in space.





The cosmonauts highlighted Gagarin’s visit to India in November 1961, when he praised the country as beautiful from space and even more beautiful on Earth as the home of “true friends.” His remarks became symbolic of the growing friendship between India and the Soviet Union during the early years of space exploration.





The message traced the journey of India-Russia cooperation from the launch of Aryabhata, India’s first satellite, in 1975, to the landmark mission of 1984 when Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to travel into space aboard Soyuz T-11. Sharma’s famous words describing India from orbit, “Saare Jahan Se Achha,” remain etched in history.





Cosmonaut Anna Kikina emphasised that the collaboration has now entered a new phase with India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. Indian astronauts, known as Gaganyatris, have undergone training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia, preparing for India’s first crewed mission into space.





The cosmonauts also referred to a joint competition organised by Roscosmos, its office in India, and the Indian Space Research Organisation to mark bilateral cooperation. Winning entries were displayed alongside the Independence Day greetings, symbolising the shared vision of future collaboration.





Holding the Indian flag aboard the ISS, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev concluded the message with a salute to the enduring ties between the two countries. He declared, “Long live India-Russia friendship,” reaffirming the strength of the relationship.





This gesture from Russian cosmonauts not only celebrated India’s milestone Independence Day but also highlighted the deep-rooted and evolving partnership in space exploration.





From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, the cooperation reflects a shared commitment to advancing human spaceflight and strengthening bonds between two nations that have stood together for decades.





ANI







