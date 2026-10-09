



The Indian Army has placed an order for 225 First-Person View (FPV) drones with Gurgaon-based Aerodrone Robotics Pvt Ltd following a competitive evaluation process and extensive field trials conducted at altitudes of up to 17,500 feet.





The procurement forms part of the Army’s wider modernisation drive and reflects the increasing importance of unmanned systems in demanding operational environments along India’s northern and western frontiers.





The drones were assessed against key operational requirements, including endurance, speed, accuracy and overall battlefield performance.





Trials were carried out in terrain closely mirroring conditions faced by troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan.





High-altitude deployment is particularly significant because Indian soldiers routinely operate between 12,000 and more than 18,000 feet, including in the Siachen Glacier region. In such conditions, drones can help reduce reliance on personnel, pack animals and helicopters for a range of frontline tasks.









The Army is steadily building a layered unmanned capability, ranging from small tactical units such as Ashni platoons to larger Battlefield Air Support battalions. FPV drones are expected to support surveillance, logistics and rapid payload delivery to forward positions while limiting dependence on expensive and weather-sensitive helicopter operations.





Operating drones in the Himalayas presents major technical challenges. At elevations of around 15,000 feet, air density can be 40 to 50 per cent lower than at sea level, reducing lift and thrust generated by propellers and affecting overall flight performance.





The thinner atmosphere also places additional strain on propulsion systems. Motors receive less cooling airflow and may overheat when operating under heavy loads. Manufacturers often need to compensate through larger propellers, higher-pitch designs or higher-KV motors, although these measures can increase power consumption.





Extreme cold further complicates operations. Lithium-based batteries suffer reduced efficiency in freezing temperatures, leading to voltage drops and significantly shorter flight durations. A drone capable of flying for around six minutes at sea level may achieve only two to three minutes of endurance at extreme altitude. Battery pre-heating and insulation are therefore important operational considerations.





Communication reliability is another critical factor. Mountain ridges and steep terrain can block radio signals, causing interruptions to control links and live video feeds. Radio-frequency interference and electronic noise can also affect receiver performance, making robust communications systems essential for Himalayan deployments.





To address these challenges, the Army has conducted extensive trials with Indian drone manufacturers in Ladakh and the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh. These exercises provided realistic operational conditions for assessing platform performance rather than relying solely on controlled testing environments.





The evaluations focused particularly on logistics and FPV drone categories, enabling the Army to identify systems suitable for procurement while also highlighting areas where further improvements could be made.





The growing importance of drones in conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict involving Israel has demonstrated the value of unmanned systems across surveillance, logistics, precision-strike and communications missions. These developments have accelerated military interest in adaptable and cost-effective drone technologies.





Aerodrone Robotics, which specialises in military unmanned aerial systems, will supply the drones under the contract. The company develops platforms for combat, surveillance and logistics roles and also provides operator training and technical support.





According to the company, its platforms are military-hardened and utilise software developed in-house. This approach offers greater control over system configuration and allows modifications to meet specific military requirements.





The order reinforces the Army’s expanding use of unmanned systems and supports India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by promoting indigenous, field-tested drone technologies capable of operating effectively in some of the world’s most challenging high-altitude battlefields.







