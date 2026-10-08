



The Indian Air Force’s move towards acquiring around 150 Lead-In Fighter Trainer (LIFT) aircraft presents a major opportunity for India’s indigenous aviation sector.





With Hindustan Aeronautics Limited increasingly expected to offer a TEJAS-derived LIFT solution for the requirement, attention is now turning towards the potential benefits of adopting a common training platform across both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.





A TEJAS-based LIFT would provide significant commonality with the growing TEJAS fleet already entering large-scale production. Shared avionics, maintenance procedures, logistics networks, training infrastructure and supply chains could reduce long-term operating costs while simplifying fleet support.





The Indian Air Force’s requirement is intended to replace its ageing Hawk MK-132 Advanced Jet Trainers and prepare pilots for modern frontline aircraft, including the TEJAS family, Rafale and future combat platforms.





A TEJAS-derived trainer would also allow trainee pilots to transition more smoothly into operational squadrons by familiarising them with systems and cockpit environments similar to those found on frontline fighters.





The Indian Navy could benefit from a similar approach. Its own Hawk trainer fleet will eventually require replacement, and a navalised TEJAS-based LIFT could offer an indigenous alternative while strengthening commonality with other domestic aviation programs.





A trainer derived from the TEJAS Navy platform would already possess carrier aviation lineage, making it a suitable foundation for advanced naval pilot training. Such an aircraft could support both shore-based and carrier-oriented training requirements while reducing reliance on imported platforms.





With TEJAS production expected to accelerate substantially over the coming years, establishing a parallel naval trainer requirement now would enable economies of scale, improve industrial efficiency and maximise returns on investments already made in the TEJAS ecosystem.





An early commitment by the Navy would also help secure production continuity, strengthen India's aerospace manufacturing base and further advance the goal of greater self-reliance in military aviation.





Rather than waiting until the Hawk fleet approaches retirement, the Indian Navy could take advantage of the expanding TEJAS production line and begin planning an indigenous replacement strategy alongside the Indian Air Force’s larger trainer acquisition effort.





Such a move would create a unified, domestically supported advanced training framework for India's future generation of fighter pilots.