



British engineering giant Rolls-Royce has underscored the growing importance of India to its global strategy by holding its first-ever board meeting in the country, a move that comes as the company intensifies efforts to secure a role in powering India’s future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter program.





The three-day visit saw Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgiç meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the company’s long-term ambitions in India and opportunities across the defence, aerospace and energy sectors.





Erginbilgiç described India as a key market for Rolls-Royce’s future growth plans, stating that the company aims to strengthen its role as a strategic partner supporting energy security, infrastructure expansion, national security and connectivity.





He further indicated that Rolls-Royce is focused on building long-term partnerships that can contribute both to India’s industrial development and to the company’s own global growth ambitions.





The board meeting was attended by Chair Dame Anita Frew and other directors, who engaged with Indian government stakeholders and the company’s leadership team during their visit.





As part of the program, the board also visited Rolls-Royce’s Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bangalore, where teams demonstrated work spanning engineering, defence technologies, digital operations, information technology and business services.





The visit carries particular significance because it coincides with India’s search for a long-term propulsion solution for the AMCA, the country’s planned fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft.





In August, Rolls-Royce and Reliance Industries announced their strategic intent to collaborate on the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of an indigenous combat engine for the AMCA project.





The proposal centres on establishing a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India, with the AMCA engine serving as the anchor project.





According to the companies, the facility would create a comprehensive domestic aero-engine ecosystem covering design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support.





The envisioned complex could also support future military, naval and civil aerospace requirements, helping to build a broader propulsion technology base within India.





Aero-engine technology remains one of the most challenging areas of aerospace development and continues to be a major capability gap within India’s indigenous defence industry, despite significant progress in aircraft design and airframe production.





A successful engine co-development arrangement would provide India with greater control over intellectual property, maintenance, future upgrades and supply chains, while supporting the country’s wider drive towards strategic self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





However, Rolls-Royce is not the only contender for the project. French engine manufacturer Safran has also submitted a proposal and is seeking to work with India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment on an engine for the fighter aircraft.





The competition has gained additional relevance because the initial AMCA prototypes are expected to fly with General Electric F414 engines, while supply-chain challenges affecting deliveries of those engines have strengthened India’s interest in developing a sovereign long-term propulsion solution for production aircraft.





Rolls-Royce’s decision to bring its global board to India reflects the country’s rising importance within the company’s international strategy, as well as its desire to deepen industrial partnerships, expand its engineering footprint and participate in some of India’s most ambitious aerospace and defence programs.





Agencies







