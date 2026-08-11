



Skyroot Aerospace has signed a landmark multi-launch agreement with HEX20 for three dedicated missions beginning in late 2027, marking a major boost for India’s private space ecosystem.





The deal will support HEX20’s Earth-observation constellation, in-orbit demonstrations, and rideshare opportunities for third-party spacecraft, following the successful maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1.





Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has formalised a multi-launch agreement with Technopark-based HEX20, committing to three dedicated missions aboard the Vikram series of rockets. The first mission is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027, with subsequent launches to follow in line with HEX20’s constellation deployment plans.





This agreement builds on Skyroot’s successful maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1 in July 2026, which established flight heritage for its subsystems and demonstrated India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket.





The payload scope of the agreement includes HEX20’s Earth-observation satellites and in-orbit payload demonstration missions. These missions are designed to expand HEX20’s capabilities in spacecraft engineering, payload integration, ground operations, and mission delivery.





Importantly, the agreement also provides rideshare capacity, enabling third-party spacecraft to be deployed alongside HEX20’s satellites, thereby strengthening commercial access to space from India.





The agreement was signed by Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace, and MB Aravind, Co-founder and COO of HEX20. Both companies emphasised the strategic importance of collaboration across the mission lifecycle, from spacecraft development to orbital operations.





Amal Chandran, CEO of HEX20, highlighted that India’s private space ecosystem has reached a stage where partnerships will define the next phase of growth, enabling more ambitious missions for customers globally.





Skyroot Aerospace has positioned its Vikram series as a reliable and cost-effective launch solution for small satellites, capable of deploying payloads of up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit. The company develops its launch vehicle structures and propulsion systems in-house, ensuring cost competitiveness and scalability.





Following the HEX20 agreement, Skyroot’s near-term launch manifest now includes three dedicated slots, reflecting growing demand for its services. The company is targeting an increase in launch frequency to 12 missions annually, supported by its operational Infinity Campus in Hyderabad.





HEX20, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark, has already made history by building India’s first private-sector rideshare satellite. It recently launched its KOYO satellite aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-17 mission for Taiwan’s National Central University, demonstrating its growing international footprint.





The partnership with Skyroot now provides HEX20 with a domestic pathway to orbit, reducing reliance on foreign launch providers and strengthening India’s indigenous space capabilities.





This collaboration represents a significant step in India’s private space sector, combining Skyroot’s launch expertise with HEX20’s spacecraft engineering strengths. Together, they aim to establish an integrated pathway spanning spacecraft development, launch, orbital operations, and Earth-observation data services. The partnership underscores India’s ambition to become a global hub for affordable and responsive space access, with private companies driving innovation and commercialisation.





The agreement also reflects investor confidence in India’s spacetech sector, which has seen capital inflows exceeding $600 million in recent years.





Skyroot itself has achieved unicorn status, valued at over $1.1 billion, while HEX20 continues to expand its portfolio of Earth-observation and payload demonstration missions.





The collaboration is expected to generate new opportunities for start-ups, research institutions, and commercial operators seeking cost-effective access to orbit.





By combining complementary capabilities, Skyroot and HEX20 are setting the stage for India’s private space industry to scale rapidly, offering tailored solutions for domestic and international customers.





The multi-launch agreement is not just a commercial contract but a strategic milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a leading player in the global space economy.





Agencies







