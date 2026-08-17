



DRDO has initiated the QRSAM-ER program, which is expected to be an Extended Range version of the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile system.





While the current QRSAM has a maximum range of 30 kilometres and altitude of 6 kilometres, the ER variant is being designed to significantly extend these parameters, aligning India’s air defence capabilities with modern threats.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has already demonstrated success with the baseline QRSAM system, which is intended to provide mobile, quick-reaction protection against aircraft, helicopters, drones, and precision-guided munitions.





The ER version is now being developed to address the limitations of the existing system, particularly its relatively short range and altitude ceiling.





The current QRSAM employs a solid-fuel rocket motor, mid-course guidance via inertial navigation, and terminal homing through an active radar seeker.





It is supported by a fully integrated command and control system, including battlefield surveillance radars and mobile launchers. The ER variant is expected to retain these features but incorporate a more powerful propulsion system, possibly a dual-pulse rocket motor, to extend its engagement envelope.





Reports suggest that QRSAM-ER will be able to engage targets at ranges well beyond 30 kilometres, potentially in the 60–80 kilometre class, with altitude coverage increased to 10–12 kilometres.





This would place it closer to the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system, bridging the gap between short-range tactical defences and longer-range strategic systems such as the S-400 and the upcoming Project Kusha Extended Range Air Defence System.





The ER variant is also expected to feature improved seekers, possibly combining active radar with infrared homing, to enhance performance against stealthy and manoeuvring targets. Anti-jamming capabilities and network-centric integration with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System are likely to be standard features, ensuring resilience against electronic warfare.





Development of QRSAM-ER fits into India’s broader layered air defence strategy. With MR-SAM covering 70–100 kilometres, Barak-8 extending to 120 kilometres, and Project Kusha aiming for 150–400 kilometres, the ER version of QRSAM will provide a vital intermediate shield for mobile formations and critical infrastructure. This ensures that India’s air defence grid is not overly reliant on imported systems and can respond to diverse aerial threats across multiple ranges.





The program is also significant from an industrial perspective. Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited are expected to play major roles in radar and missile production, while DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat will lead design and seeker development.





This reflects India’s continued emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.





Trials of QRSAM-ER are anticipated within the next two years, following the successful induction of the baseline QRSAM system.





Once operational, the ER variant will provide the Indian Army and Air Force with a more versatile and survivable air defence solution, capable of countering high-speed aerial threats at extended ranges.





Agencies







