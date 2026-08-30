



Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has secured its first-ever nuclear sector order, supplying Generator Transformers for NPCIL’s Kaiga Units 5 and 6 in Karnataka.





This landmark deal, awarded via Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), positions TARIL firmly within India’s nuclear energy expansion program and strengthens its role in critical power infrastructure.





Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors, announced that it has won a significant order for Generator Transformers for the Kaiga nuclear power project.





This marks the company’s debut in the nuclear power sector, a strategically important addition to its portfolio of high-value power infrastructure projects.





The order was placed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, which is executing the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for Kaiga Units 5 and 6. MEIL had earlier secured a massive ₹12,800 crore EPC order from NPCIL in April 2025, making it the single-largest order ever awarded by NPCIL. TARIL’s involvement now adds another layer of indigenous capability to the project.





Kaiga Units 5 and 6 comprise two indigenous 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors. These reactors are part of India’s 700 MWe PHWR program, which is central to the country’s nuclear expansion strategy. Together, the two units will add 1,400 MW of nuclear generation capacity to the Kaiga site, significantly boosting India’s clean energy output.





The Generator Transformers supplied by TARIL will form a critical part of the electrical infrastructure. They will enable the evacuation of power generated by the nuclear units and ensure seamless integration with the national transmission network. This makes them indispensable to the functioning of the reactors and the reliability of the grid.





Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director and CEO of TARIL, stated that the company is proud to mark its entry into the nuclear power sector with this order. He emphasised that nuclear energy will play a vital role in India’s long-term energy security and clean energy ambitions. He also highlighted that the order validates TARIL’s technology, engineering capabilities, and ability to deliver equipment for highly critical power applications.





The development strengthens TARIL’s positioning in the critical and high-value power infrastructure segment. The company has been investing in manufacturing capabilities, backward integration, and advanced technology to meet the evolving requirements of India’s power sector. Its entry into the nuclear domain reflects confidence in its ability to deliver for projects of national importance.





India’s nuclear expansion is part of its broader energy security and sustainability goals. The government has set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. Nuclear power currently contributes around 3% of India’s electricity generation, and projects like Kaiga Units 5 and 6 are crucial to scaling this share.





The Kaiga site already hosts four operational PHWR units, and the addition of Units 5 and 6 will further consolidate its role as a cornerstone of India’s nuclear program. The indigenous design and manufacturing of components like Generator Transformers underscore India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical infrastructure.





This order also reflects the growing synergy between public sector undertakings like NPCIL and private sector companies such as TARIL and MEIL. Such collaborations are vital for accelerating India’s nuclear energy journey and ensuring timely execution of large-scale projects.





By entering the nuclear sector, TARIL has opened a new chapter in its corporate growth story. The company’s proven expertise in high-voltage transformer manufacturing will now be leveraged for nuclear applications, enhancing its relevance in India’s expanding energy ecosystem.





Agencies







