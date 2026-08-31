



Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will gather on Monday (31-Aug-2026) their first committee meeting under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in Istanbul, according to a Turkish foreign ministry source, Reuters reported.





The accord, signed on 7 August, has brought together three Sunni Muslim allies of the United States, all deeply concerned by the ongoing Iran war and the regional conflict that has triggered Iranian missile fire against Gulf oil exporters.





The agreement is designed to strengthen collective deterrence against aggression. It stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three nations will be treated as an attack against all, echoing NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause. This provision marks a significant step in formalising a structured framework for mutual defence.





Foreign and defence ministers, along with the chiefs of staff of the three countries, attended the Istanbul meeting. The agenda included international security issues, with discussions expected to focus on enhancing defence capabilities, improving interoperability among their armed forces, and expanding cooperation in the defence industry. Plans for joint production and development of defence systems were also highlighted.





The three nations share strategic concerns about Israel’s military posture and the revolutionary Shi’ite regime in Iran. Their alliance comes at a time when the United States is struggling to contain regional upheaval that has contributed to a global energy crisis.





Six months after the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran, negotiations remain stalled, and President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified efforts to punish Tehran financially, branding its measures as an “economic D-Day.”





Turkey, which fields NATO’s second-largest military, has emphasised that the pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and oil-rich Saudi Arabia is open to expansion.





Egypt has been mentioned as a potential candidate for inclusion. Turkish officials have clarified that the agreement does not seek to replace existing alliances but rather to complement them by reinforcing regional stability.





The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is seen as a pivotal development in the shifting security architecture of the Middle East.





It reflects a growing determination among regional powers to reduce dependence on external actors and to build indigenous frameworks for collective defence and deterrence.





Agencies







