



Access to Al Jazeera appears to have been restricted in Pakistan after the Qatari broadcaster devoted extensive coverage to the unrest and election-related violence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Activists and opposition leaders claim the move is part of a wider clampdown on critical journalism under the Asim Munir-led hybrid regime.





Reports from users on X suggest that Al Jazeera’s website became inaccessible inside Pakistan soon after its coverage of protests in Muzaffarabad and other parts of POK.





ANI noted that alongside local and regional domains, international broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English were also blocked, though Islamabad has not issued any official confirmation.





The protests, led by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee, have escalated since June, with demonstrators demanding greater autonomy, accountability for civilian deaths, and regulation of food prices. At least 80 civilians are reported dead. Road blockades, internet shutdowns, and clashes with security forces have deepened the crisis, transforming it into a broader movement against Pakistan’s political system in the occupied region.





Al Jazeera’s correspondent Kamal Hyder reported from Muzaffarabad that low voter turnout reflected solidarity with the protests. His reports highlighted deserted streets, closed markets, and allegations of electoral manipulation. Locals voiced frustration, with one resident stating that people were “fed-up” with the system and boycotting the polls. The coverage gave rare international visibility to grievances that have long been suppressed.





India has condemned Islamabad’s “ruthless” use of force against peaceful protesters and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights abuses in POK. Some demonstrators have even raised slogans such as “Open the road to India,” underscoring the depth of resentment against Pakistan’s establishment.





Activists like Sohaib Khan of the JKLF claimed Al Jazeera was deliberately silenced, warning that “independent media will not hide the truth.” PTI leader Faiza Murad alleged that foreign journalists now face stricter rules, including mandatory No Objection Certificates for reporting outside Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. India Today could not independently verify this advisory.





The timing of the restriction is significant: Al Jazeera was among the few international outlets documenting prolonged internet shutdowns, disrupted education and healthcare, and the sham electoral process. Its reporting amplified accusations of vote-rigging, heavy restrictions, and the Munir regime’s oppressive tactics.





The unrest in POK reflects decades of systemic exploitation and denial of rights under Pakistan’s control since the 1947–48 war.





With protests intensifying, Islamabad’s response has been to tighten censorship, restrict foreign media, and deploy force, raising serious concerns about press freedom and democratic space in the region.





Agencies











