



Zen Technologies has unveiled a new 2KW Laser Directed Energy System for the Indian Armed Forces, marking a significant advancement in India’s indigenous directed-energy weapon programs.





The system is designed for precision engagement of drones, aerial threats, and light vehicles, strengthening India’s push towards next-generation battlefield technologies.





Zen Technologies introduced the 2KW Laser Directed Energy System as part of its expanding portfolio of advanced defence solutions.





The system is engineered to deliver high-energy laser output capable of neutralising hostile drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other low-cost aerial threats. It represents a critical step in India’s journey towards operationalising directed-energy weapons for frontline deployment.





The laser system is containerised and modular, allowing rapid deployment across varied terrains. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing command-and-control networks of the Indian Armed Forces. The system’s precision targeting capability ensures minimal collateral damage, making it suitable for urban and sensitive operational environments.





The 2KW laser platform is part of India’s broader directed-energy program, which includes projects such as DURGA-II and other DRDO-led initiatives aimed at scaling laser power outputs for battlefield use. Zen Technologies’ contribution complements ongoing efforts by DRDO’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), which has been working on fibre laser arrays and scalable collimated beam systems.





These parallel developments highlight India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in high-power laser technologies.





The system is also aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising indigenous design, development, and manufacturing. By introducing this capability, Zen Technologies strengthens India’s defence ecosystem and reduces reliance on imported directed-energy platforms.





The company has already demonstrated its expertise in anti-drone systems, smart ammunition, and unmanned ground vehicles, and the addition of a laser weapon system expands its technological footprint.





Directed-energy weapons offer several advantages over conventional kinetic systems. They provide instantaneous engagement, virtually unlimited firing capacity as long as power is available, and reduced logistical burdens compared to missiles or artillery.





For India, which faces increasing drone incursions along its borders, such systems are vital for countering swarming tactics and asymmetric threats.





The unveiling of the 2KW system comes at a time when global militaries are accelerating investments in laser weapons.





The United States, Israel, and China have already fielded prototypes, and India’s entry into this domain signals its intent to remain competitive in next-generation warfare.





The system is expected to undergo trials with the Indian Army and Air Force, focusing on drone neutralisation and precision strike capabilities.





Zen Technologies has also been active in delivering AI-enabled training ranges and anti-drone simulators, showcasing its ability to integrate advanced technologies into operational platforms.





The laser system builds upon this foundation, offering a deployable solution that can be scaled for higher power outputs in the future.





The broader defence sector in India is witnessing rapid growth in autonomous platforms, electronic warfare systems, and smart ammunition.





The addition of directed-energy weapons further diversifies India’s arsenal, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts where speed, precision, and adaptability will be decisive.





Agencies







