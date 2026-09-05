



Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a five-year pact with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) to supply indigenous 7.62x39 mm ammunition for the AK-203 program, ensuring a fully integrated domestic supply chain for India’s assault rifle modernization.





This agreement strengthens India’s self-reliance in small-arms production and expands Adani’s footprint in defence manufacturing.





Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a five-year agreement with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, the India-Russia joint venture responsible for manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles in India. Under this arrangement, Adani Defence will supply 7.62x39 mm small-calibre ammunition required for the AK-203 program over the contract period.





The pact is designed to establish a reliable Indian source for ammunition supplies, ensuring continuity and stability in the rifle program. By linking rifle production at IRRPL’s Korwa facility in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, with ammunition manufacturing by Adani Defence, the agreement creates a fully integrated domestic supply chain.





This development is expected to strengthen India’s small-arms manufacturing ecosystem and contribute significantly to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence production. It marks another step in reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and building a robust indigenous capability.





Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited was incorporated in 2019 under an intergovernmental agreement between India and Russia. The joint venture includes Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited, alongside Russian partners Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport. The Ministry of Defence has designated IRRPL as the entity responsible for indigenous AK-203 rifle production.





In December 2021, a contract was signed with IRRPL for the supply of 6,01,427 AK-203 rifles, with production scheduled at the Korwa facility. The addition of Adani Defence as the ammunition supplier ensures that both rifles and ammunition will now be sourced domestically, enhancing operational readiness and logistical efficiency.





Adani Defence has already developed domestic manufacturing capabilities for small-calibre ammunition, including a dedicated facility in Kanpur. This infrastructure will support the new agreement and provide the necessary production capacity to meet the demands of the AK-203 program.





The latest pact also reflects Adani Defence’s expanding footprint in India’s defence sector. In July 2026, the company signed an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the AEW&C-MKII program, India’s next-generation Airborne Early Warning and Control system.





This program makes Adani Defence the first private Indian company to be entrusted with the development, integration, and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of such scale and complexity.





Under the AEW&C-MK-II program, Adani Defence and DRDO will jointly develop, manufacture, and integrate airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The program will also cover integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and technical support for up to thirty years.





The ammunition supply agreement for the AK-203 rifles thus represents both a tactical and strategic milestone. It ensures uninterrupted supply for the rifle program, strengthens India’s defence industrial base, and highlights the growing role of private industry in national security.





IANS







