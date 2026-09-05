



India is introducing a National Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) program to regulate drone flights below 1,000 feet, ensuring safe and coordinated operations across logistics, agriculture, surveillance, and emergency services.





This system will integrate with the DGCA’s Digital Sky platform, which already manages drone registration, pilot certification, and flight permissions.





India’s drone ecosystem has expanded rapidly in recent years. Over 38,500 drones are registered with Unique Identification Numbers (UINs), and nearly 40,000 DGCA-certified remote pilots are active. The government has also approved 244 training organisations, reflecting the scale of professionalisation in the sector.





The UTM program is designed to handle this surge by providing real-time monitoring, automated flight approvals, and conflict resolution for drones operating in low-altitude airspace.





The system will be crucial for managing drones in logistics, where companies are exploring last-mile delivery solutions. In agriculture, drones are already being deployed under schemes like Namo Drone Didi, which has distributed over 1,000 drones to women self-help groups to improve crop productivity and reduce costs. In infrastructure inspection, drones are being used for railway, highway, and powerline monitoring, while in emergency response, they provide rapid situational awareness during disasters.





The UTM program will complement the Digital Sky platform, which currently provides zone maps, flight permission requests, and pilot certification management. Drones are categorised into Nano, Micro, Small, Medium, and Large, with licensing requirements scaling by weight. For example, Nano drones under 250g require no UIN or permit for recreational use, while commercial drones above 2kg require UAOP (Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit) and Remote Pilot Certificates.





India’s adoption of drones in governance has already transformed public service delivery. Under the SVAMITVA scheme, drones have surveyed 3.28 lakh villages, producing 2.76 crore property cards across 31 states. This demonstrates the scale at which drones are being integrated into national programs. The UTM initiative will ensure that such large-scale deployments remain safe and efficient.





The proposed system will also help India prepare for future urban air mobility, where drones may share airspace with air taxis and other autonomous aerial vehicles. By establishing a structured traffic management framework now, India is positioning itself as a leader in drone governance in Asia.





Agencies







