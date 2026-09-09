



Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, will embark on an official visit to Australia and New Zealand beginning on 9 September.





The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the visit is intended to further strengthen the Indian Navy’s bilateral cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy.





The visit to Australia comes at a time of growing momentum in India–Australia relations. This follows the Third India–Australia Annual Summit held in July 2026 and the Second India–Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in June 2026. Both nations have been deepening cooperation in defence and security, with a particular emphasis on maritime security and regional collaboration.





During his engagements in Australia, Admiral Swaminathan will hold bilateral discussions with senior leadership of the Royal Australian Navy and interact with senior Australian defence officials.





These meetings will provide an opportunity to review ongoing naval cooperation and explore avenues for strengthening operational interaction, interoperability, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the two navies.





The Chief of the Naval Staff will also visit key operational and training establishments in Australia and interact with Royal Australian Navy personnel. Discussions will cover maritime capabilities, emerging technologies and professional military education, reflecting the expanding scope of cooperation between the two navies.





The visit to New Zealand builds upon renewed momentum in India–New Zealand relations, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand in July 2026. During that visit, India and New Zealand elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation across several areas, including defence and maritime security.





In New Zealand, Admiral Swaminathan will hold discussions with senior leadership of the Royal New Zealand Navy and engage with senior New Zealand defence officials. The engagements will focus on strengthening operational interaction, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the two navies.





The Chief of the Naval Staff will also visit key operational and training establishments in New Zealand and interact with Royal New Zealand Navy personnel, including officers undergoing professional military education.





The visit gains added significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, which provides an expanded framework for practical maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand.





This visit underscores India’s growing defence and maritime engagement with both Australia and New Zealand. It highlights the commitment of the Indian Navy to deepen cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy through practical and sustained maritime engagement. Such efforts contribute to peace, security and stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







