



India-US relations have expanded markedly over the past year, with Washington emerging as New Delhi's largest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier as part of a broader push to diversify energy sources, a senior US official has said.





Speaking at a roundtable at the New York Foreign Press Centre on Thursday, US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Bethany Morrison said the partnership now spans energy, defence, commercial cooperation and multilateral engagement, with South Asia elevated as a major priority for the Trump administration.





Morrison noted that the scale and breadth of the India-US relationship have grown significantly compared with last year, citing the newly signed 10-year defence framework agreement and fresh advances in the energy sector as key markers of this deepening tie.





On civil nuclear cooperation, she said India had, for the first time in 20 years, reformed its nuclear regulatory environment by passing the SHANTI Act, enabling "really exciting developments" in civilian nuclear collaboration between the two countries.





On energy ties specifically, Morrison said the US is "now very proudly the largest exporter of LPG to India", adding that Washington is "happy" to be the provider as New Delhi diversifies its energy imports.





Reports indicate that US LPG shipments to India surged from under 10 per cent of total imports last year to 67 per cent by August 2026, driven in part by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that previously channelled most supplies from Gulf nations.





Even if Gulf supplies stabilise, India reportedly aims to source at least 25 per cent of its LPG from the US next year, underscoring a strategic shift towards American hydrocarbons as part of its energy security calculus.





Morrison also said the US is looking to become a "huge source" of India's energy needs, noting that Washington is already the largest exporter of LPG and the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India.





Beyond energy, she highlighted major commercial deals, robust defence engagement and regular multilateral diplomatic interactions such as the Quad as evidence of the relationship's widening scope.





Morrison added that South Asia has historically been overlooked until crises erupt, given competing global priorities in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, but the Trump administration has made it a clear focus.





She said President Trump has specifically advised his team to pay greater attention to South Asia, which Washington now views as a "critical" part of the world that has not received enough strategic focus.





The remarks collectively underline how India-US ties have matured across energy, defence, trade and regional diplomacy, with the US positioning itself as a reliable long-term partner in India's diversification and modernisation efforts.





ANI







