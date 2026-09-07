



The Assam government is in the final stages of evaluating proposals for its ambitious Earth observation satellite program.





This initiative is designed to make Assam the first Indian state to operate its own dedicated satellite system, a significant step in decentralising space-based capabilities to regional administrations.





Thirteen companies have been shortlisted for the project. Among them are major defence and aerospace firms such as TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Ltd, alongside emerging space tech Start-Ups like Pixxel and Agnikul Cosmos.





The inclusion of both established corporations and agile new entrants highlights the government’s intent to balance proven expertise with innovative approaches.





According to official records reviewed by Moneycontrol, the companies have been marked under categories such as “Admitted-Fee”, “PreQual”, “Technical”, and “Finance” in the bid-opening documents. This indicates that they have successfully cleared the listed stages of the evaluation process, moving closer to formal consideration for the contract.





Other contenders in the race include Ananth Technologies, Azista Industries, Bharat Space, Data Patterns, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye Space Solutions, drone Start-Up Garuda Aerospace, Satleo Labs, and XDLINX Space Labs. The diversity of participants reflects the growing depth of India’s private space ecosystem, which now spans satellite manufacturing, launch services, data analytics, and drone-based applications.





The expression of interest (EOI) was floated by the Assam State Space Application Centre specifically for setting up the Assam SAT Earth Observation System. Following the evaluation of these proposals, the state government is expected to release a formal tender for the project. This will mark the transition from preliminary qualification to the competitive bidding stage, where financial and technical offers will be scrutinised in detail.





The Assam SAT initiative is strategically significant. Earth observation satellites provide critical data for agriculture, disaster management, urban planning, and environmental monitoring. By establishing its own system, Assam aims to reduce reliance on national-level assets operated by ISRO and create a state-controlled capability tailored to local needs.





Globally, the trend of regional and sub-national governments investing in satellite infrastructure has been growing. Such systems enable faster decision-making, more precise resource allocation, and enhanced resilience against natural disasters. For Assam, which faces recurring floods and complex ecological challenges, the ability to access real-time satellite imagery could transform governance and disaster response.





The presence of companies like Pixxel, which specialises in hyperspectral imaging satellites, and Agnikul Cosmos, known for its responsive launch systems, suggests that Assam may be considering advanced technological options beyond conventional optical payloads.





TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Ltd bring defence-grade reliability and integration experience, while firms like Dhruva Space and GalaxEye Space Solutions represent the new wave of Indian space innovation.





This project also reflects the broader momentum in India’s private space sector, which has accelerated since the establishment of IN-SPACe and the liberalisation of policies governing private participation. States like Assam are now leveraging this ecosystem to build indigenous capabilities, signalling a new phase in India’s decentralised space development.





Assam’s move could inspire other states to pursue similar initiatives, creating a federated model of space infrastructure across India. Such a model would not only strengthen national capacity but also foster competition and innovation at the regional level.





Agencies







