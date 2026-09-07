



The Indian and Chinese armies convened their first Corps Commander-level meeting in the Eastern Sector on Sunday, 6 September 2026, at the Vacha-Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point in Arunachal Pradesh.





This marked a significant expansion of the military dialogue mechanism beyond Ladakh, where such meetings have traditionally been held. The talks took place amid concerns over territorial claims and reports of Chinese activity in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district.





Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, Commander of the 3 Corps, led the Indian delegation comprising 12 members, including an Inspector General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The 3 Corps, headquartered at Rangapahar in Nagaland, is responsible for operational areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. Alongside the Tezpur-based 4 Corps, it forms the backbone of India’s military presence in the frontier region.





Until now, Corps Commander-level meetings had been largely confined to the Chushul-Moldo Border Meeting Point in eastern Ladakh, especially after the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020.





Those clashes, which resulted in casualties on both sides, elevated the importance of the mechanism as a means to manage tensions. The latest meeting in Arunachal comes just days before the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from 11 to 13 September, where President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.





The meeting also followed two high-level engagements in August. On 6 August, India and China held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs. Later, on 26 August, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, senior Chinese leader, co-chaired the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks in Beijing.





These discussions produced an eight-point outcome document, which included the decision to establish two new Border Personnel Meeting Points and additional hotlines to improve communication and confidence-building measures.





Sources confirmed that one of the new meeting points will be located in the Eastern Sector under the responsibility of the 3 Corps, while another will be set up in the Central Sector. They clarified that Joshimath is not among the newly identified points. These measures are intended to reduce misunderstandings and strengthen mechanisms for managing disputes along the frontier.





Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been reviewing its operational preparedness in the region. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth recently visited the 3 Corps headquarters, where he was briefed by formation commanders on readiness and ongoing measures to enhance combat capabilities.





This reflects India’s continued focus on ensuring stability along the LAC while preparing for contingencies.





The meeting in Arunachal thus represents both a symbolic and practical step in broadening the scope of military dialogue between India and China.





It underscores the importance of maintaining communication channels across different sectors of the boundary, particularly at a time when reports of incursions and military build-up continue to surface.





Agencies







