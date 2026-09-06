



The Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a new vehicle-mounted jammer designed specifically to counter cognitive radios, Alpha Defense reported





This marks a significant step in India’s electronic warfare capabilities, targeting advanced communication systems that can rapidly adapt to jamming attempts.





Three units are being built under this program, each capable of covering a wide frequency range from 30 MHz to 6 GHz. The systems are designed to provide 360° detection and jamming coverage, with an effective range extending out to 20 km. This ensures comprehensive protection against adversary communication networks operating across multiple bands.





The jammer’s reaction time is under 5 microseconds, making it fast enough to track and disrupt radios hopping frequencies up to 2000 times per second. This capability is critical against modern adaptive radios that rely on rapid frequency changes to evade conventional jamming systems.





Deployment of the units from a vehicle can be achieved in under an hour, allowing rapid operational readiness in field conditions. The program timeline specifies delivery and testing to be completed within 21 months, reflecting DRDO’s push for accelerated development cycles in critical defence technologies.





The system is being tailored to meet the growing challenge posed by cognitive radios, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimise communication links under hostile conditions. By developing indigenous solutions, India is reinforcing its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in the domain of electronic warfare.





DLRL’s work builds upon India’s broader investments in spectrum dominance, electronic countermeasures, and resilient battlefield communications.





The integration of such jammers into mobile platforms ensures flexibility, enabling deployment across varied terrains and operational theatres.





The project also highlights DRDO’s emphasis on rapid prototyping and testing, with a clear focus on delivering operational systems within tight timelines.





This approach mirrors recent defence initiatives where indigenous industry, including Start-Ups and MSMEs, has been increasingly engaged in developing advanced systems.





The jammer units are expected to play a crucial role in protecting command-and-control networks, disrupting adversary communications, and ensuring secure operational environments for Indian forces. Their ability to counter adaptive and intelligent radios represents a leap in India’s electronic warfare preparedness.





Agencies







